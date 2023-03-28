Latest A&E figures show less than two-thirds seen within four-hour target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Latest A&E figures show less than two-thirds seen within four-hour target

By Press Association
The latest A&E performance figures have been published (Jeff Moore/PA)
The latest A&E performance figures have been published (Jeff Moore/PA)

Less than two-thirds of recent attendances at accident and emergency units were seen in the four-hour target time, according to figures published as the Health Secretary prepares to step up to become first minister.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 62.9% of attendances in the week to March 19 were seen within four hours.

A Scottish Government target aims to ensure 95% are seen within that time.

Of the 25,160 attendances, 1,382 people waited longer than 12 hours, while 3,344 waited more than eight hours.

A total of 9,342 waited longer than four hours.

A&E performance in Scotland has consistently missed the 95% target in recent years, last meeting it in the early days of the pandemic when the number of people going to emergency departments had dropped considerably.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The entire health and social care system is still under pressure given the impact of the Covid pandemic, which continues to have a significant impact on performance.

“We are grateful to all health and social care staff for their outstanding effort in the face of this sustained pressure.

“As the health service works to recover from the most challenging winter period in its history, we will continue to see fluctuations in performance figures from week to week and month to month.”

The figures come as Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is set to become first minister, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon, after he won the SNP leadership contest on Monday.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures are a “humiliation” for Mr Yousaf as he takes on the top job in the Scottish Government.

“We’re well into spring and yet these A&E waiting times are the worst recorded since the peak winter pressures at the turn of the year,” he said.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will be confirmed as first minister on Tuesday afternoon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s totally unacceptable that almost 1,400 patients had to wait more than 12 hours to be seen in the space of a week, as these waits inevitably lead to needless deaths.

“A fully-focused Humza Yousaf was bad enough for Scotland’s NHS, but a half-focused one, preoccupied by the SNP leadership election, has meant things getting even worse in our emergency wards at a time when they ought to be getting better.

“One of his first priorities as first minister must be to belatedly get on top of the NHS crisis he presided over as Health Secretary.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures are Mr Yousaf’s “parting gift” to patients in Scotland.

“These new statistics should serve as a strong reminder to Humza Yousaf that though he may no longer be Health Secretary after today, the crisis in our NHS must remain at the very top of his in-tray,” he said.

“Humza Yousaf certainly cannot continue to oppose our constructive proposals such as an urgent inquiry into the hundreds of avoidable deaths linked to the emergency care crisis, a burnout prevention strategy and a health and social care staff assembly.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman and deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Mr Yousaf is “leaving an abysmal record of failure in his wake”, adding: “Since he took over as Health Secretary, Mr Yousaf has failed on every metric he set himself. He failed to get a grip on A&E, cancer wait times, delayed discharge, or the one in seven Scots stuck on waiting lists.

“His inability to handle the crisis in our NHS has dominated his time as Health Secretary, and this shameful record will follow him into his next job.

“I sincerely hope that whoever takes over this role will take action immediately to end the crisis facing our NHS for good. They cannot surely do a worse job than Humza Yousaf, who was the worst Health Secretary in the history of devolution.”

A spokesman for the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh said: “A&E doctors have told us that fixing the problems in social care – including staff shortages and boosting the amount of care beds and packages – may help to ease delayed discharges from hospital, therefore improving patient flow.

“Humza Yousaf will have become aware of this during his time as Health Secretary, and we hope that he will address the situation urgently as first minister.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
The latest A&E performance figures have been published (Jeff Moore/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
The latest A&E performance figures have been published (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented