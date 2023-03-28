MI5 raises Northern Ireland terror threat level to ‘severe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MI5 raises Northern Ireland terror threat level to ‘severe’

By Press Association
Northern Ireland’s level had been lowered to substantial a year ago but has now returned to severe (Alamy/PA)
Northern Ireland’s level had been lowered to substantial a year ago but has now returned to severe (Alamy/PA)

MI5 has increased the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris cited a “small number” of individuals who remain determined to use “politically motivated violence”.

Announcing the change on Tuesday, he urged the public to “remain vigilant” but “not be alarmed”.

The move comes after a series of incidents targeting security forces in Northern Ireland, including the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh last month.

The threat level for the rest of the UK remains at “substantial”, meaning an attack is considered “likely”.

Northern Ireland’s level had been lowered to substantial a year ago – the first time it had been altered since 2010.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (David Young/PA)

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said there is no place or space for paramilitary groups in a modern, democratic society, adding: “They must go.”

She tweeted: “Today’s announcement that the level of threat has been increased comes against the backdrop of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

“A quarter century on there is no place or space for paramilitary groups in a modern, democratic society. They must go.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it is bad news for Northern Ireland and urged government to fund more police officers in the region.

The Irish Minister for Justice Simon Harris said paramilitary groups pose a “real and persistent threat” to peace and democracy.

However, he said the threat of an attack from such groups in the Republic of Ireland “is generally considered to be low”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also condemned paramilitaries and called for all to commit to “vocally and publicly to supporting the efforts of the PSNI to disrupt and dismantle these groups”.

In a written statement to MPs, Mr Heaton-Harris said MI5 had increased the threat level to the region from Northern Ireland-related terrorism independently of ministers.

“The public should remain vigilant, but not be alarmed, and continue to report any concerns they have to the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” he said.

He said that despite the success of the Good Friday Agreement “a small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris cited a ‘small number’ of individuals who remain determined to use ‘politically motivated violence’ (PA)

“In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland related terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public.

“These attacks have no support, as demonstrated by the reaction to the abhorrent attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.”

Sir Jeffrey said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) needs additional funding to ensure it has capacity to meet the threat.

“It is bad news for Northern Ireland when the risk of further attacks moves to ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’,” he said.

“I look forward to a day when the threat level is removed, but to get there the community must stand with the police and demonstrate there is no space for terrorism in Northern Ireland in 2023.

“The Government made a commitment to help fund 7,500 officers in the PSNI but have not yet made good on that promise.

“With police officers facing such a threat, now is the time for the Government to provide that additional funding to ensure the PSNI has the full capacity to meet this threat.”

Police officer shot in Omagh
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne (Brian Lawless/PA)

Simon Byrne, Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “This is part of an ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5. We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities.

“I would also like to thank the community and political leaders of Northern Ireland for their overwhelming support for the Police Service in recent times.”

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file officers, said they will not be deterred.

“This escalation in the threat level is justified. One might reasonably ask why it was downgraded to ‘substantial’ in the first place when it was clear dissident republican groups were still actively wedded to causing murder and destruction,” he said.

“Our officers will not be deterred from doing what they have to do on behalf of our communities.

“They are at the forefront of the effort to rid ourselves of this scourge and I would appeal to the public to give colleagues all the help they can in closing down terrorist and crime gang activities.”

