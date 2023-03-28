Company behind deposit return scheme had suggested later start date, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Company behind deposit return scheme had suggested later start date, MSPs told

By Press Association
Scotland’s deposit return scheme i due to begin on August 16 (PA)
Scotland’s deposit return scheme i due to begin on August 16 (PA)

The company running Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) initially suggested a later start date to ministers, MSPs have heard.

David Harris, chief executive of Circularity Scotland, told MSPs there is a “great deal to do” before the initiative is due to come into force on August 16, and he insisted the not-for-profit body is “working round the clock to deliver”.

But he described the start date as an “immovable object” as he told MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee the organisation had initially identified September or October to bring in the scheme – conceding even these had a “degree of risk”.

Mr Harris, who also defended his £300,000 a year salary to the committee, said: “At the time when we were appointed as scheme administrator, at that point the deadline for the scheme was July 2022.

“Within the application to be scheme administrator we made clear we could not deliver that.

“Following that we made representations to Government around how we saw the scheme going live, we identified the period of September to October 2023 as deliverable, but it contained a degree of risk and did not allow for a great deal of contingency.”

He went on to describe the August 16 start date as being “an immovable object in terms of the date we need to hit”.

Mr Harris added: “We can’t buy extra days but what you will see in the organisation is we are continually applying more resource.”

He said he does “not expect” all possible return points for DRS to be “up and running and functioning on August 16”.

The scheme will see shoppers charged a 20p deposit on every drink they buy in a can or bottle, with this money refunded to them when the empty container is returned for recycling.

Mr Harris said there will be a “growing network” of return points, adding that when the scheme goes live he expects there to be “an adequate” number available for shoppers to return empty cans and bottles.

“What we are concerned primarily with is making sure there is enough that the consumer is able to access the scheme,” he told the MSPs.

While deposit return has been welcomed by environmental campaigners who believe it will improve recycling and reduce litter, hundreds of small businesses across Scotland have spoken out against the change.

New SNP leader Humza Yousaf has promised a grace period for small producers, but Mr Harris warned such a move could see these firms lose out.

He said: “On the grace period for small producers, we really want to help small businesses with the transition to a deposit return scheme operating.

“Everything you do with deposit return has unforeseen and potentially unpredictable adverse consequences.

“We have to be very careful that small producers, who may be relieved at having a grace period, do not find that they are commercially disadvantaged.

“I think they have to be very careful what they wish for with some of these elements. They may be pleased at not having to address deposit return quickly, but they may find the business from a sales point of view is disadvantaged.”

Mr Harris was also pressed on his salary, as he made clear he is working full-time for Circularity Scotland.

“I would say at the moment I work in the region of 80 hours a week on Circularity Scotland,” he told the MSPs.

“I was asked to do this job, industry approached me and asked me to take the job on. The board set my pay, they made the offer and I accepted that.

“I have had to recruit people to run my other one business which I have so I can devote the time which is needed to this.”

