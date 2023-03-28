Police failings not ‘arguments against authority’, says Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police failings not ‘arguments against authority’, says Gove

By Press Association
Communities Secretary Michael Gove offered a staunch defence of the principle of policing on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)
Communities Secretary Michael Gove offered a staunch defence of the principle of policing on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)

The police cannot “curl up into a ball” following a series of high-profile failings, Michael Gove has said, as he warned against allowing concerns to be used as an “argument against authority”.

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary on Tuesday appeared to rubbish any suggestion that concerns about British policing might clash with the Government’s decision to hand officers more powers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

It comes after the Government this week unveiled new measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour, including promises to make nitrous oxide a class C drug and swifter justice measures, as well as increased policing in areas of England and Wales deemed to have high amounts of low-level crime.

Mr Gove told the event: “Just because authority is abused, just because those in leadership positions have not provided that the right culture prevails within an organisation, this should not mean a retreat from legitimate authority overall.”

British policing is under intense scrutiny after a report by Baroness Louise Casey, commissioned in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder, found the Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic and laid bare a slew of troubling incidents.

Many campaigners, politicians and members of the public have spoken out about a lack of confidence in the police.

But the high-profile Cabinet minister offered a staunch defence of the principle of policing, acknowledging that while revelations about the Met were “terrible” they could not be used as “an argument against authority”.

“It’s actually a lack of authority within the Metropolitan Police in making sure that people uphold the values that should be at the heart of policing – that is the issue. And that is something that Mark Rowley as commissioner completely understands,” he said.

“What we mustn’t succumb to is the idea that the police force should curl up into a ball because of its failure.

“What it needs to do is to demonstrate that it is putting things right, that its internal procedures are correct, that those who should never have been in the police force in the first place are kicked out, but we need the police to exercise that authority because if not them, who?”

Rishi Sunak visit to Essex
Rishi Sunak takes part in a Q&A session, following the announcement of a £160 million plan that will “stamp out” anti-social behaviour (Kin Cheung/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched the Government’s campaign against anti-social behaviour, with promises to make communities feel safer.

Mr Gove echoed that, using his opening remarks to draw an explicit link between antisocial behaviour and more serious criminality.

“We know that if you allow urban areas to become neglected … and if they become the sorts of areas where low-level anti-social behaviour can flourish, that is an environment, a seedbed, for further criminality,” he said.

“People need to see that civic order is being upheld, that there are uniformed individuals who will be there and there is a chance of an individual either being caught but more particularly through that presence, a clear message is being sent that the streets are there for everyone, not just for the lawless and raucous minority.”

He said he would be working with the Department for Education to ensure school attendance is approved, while also providing money for youth activities.

