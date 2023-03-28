Sunak defends use of British munitions stockpiles to support Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak defends use of British munitions stockpiles to support Ukraine

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has defended the sending of British stockpiles of ammunition to Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)
British ammunition stockpiles are being used for the purpose they were intended – degrading Russia’s fighting ability, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister said he would “not necessarily see it as a negative” that levels of shells and missiles were being run down because they were being used to deter the threat from Vladimir Putin’s military.

Mr Sunak’s comments came as British-supplied Challenger 2 tanks were poised to begin combat missions in Ukraine.

Appearing before the Liaison Committee of senior MPs, Mr Sunak defended the level of funding allocated to the Ministry of Defence to rebuild stockpiles.

Almost £2 billion has been allocated over two years to replenish munitions and strengthen supply chains.

The Prime Minister told the Liaison Committee: “I would not necessarily see it as a negative that our own stockpiles have been drawn down, for the simple fact that if you think about what are those weapons for, they were ultimately there to degrade and deter – primarily – Russian aggression.

“They are being used to do exactly that, they are just being used by the Ukrainians.

“So, in one sense, even though the stockpiles are lower, they are being used for the purpose for which they are intended and degrading the capabilities of an adversary in the process.”

Mr Sunak also questioned the credibility of a Chinese peace plan for Ukraine, arguing that Xi Jinping should speak directly to Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Prime Minister also urged Mr Xi to use his influence over Mr Putin to push for an end to the invasion.

“It’s clear that Russia is dependent on China,” Mr Sunak said, and “we would ask President Xi to use his influence with Putin to urge him to end this war and withdraw from Ukraine as a precondition to any negotiations”.

In Ukraine, defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said the “fantastic” Challenger 2 tanks have “recently” arrived in the country.

The UK promised 14 of the vehicles to Ukraine, a move which helped persuade other Western nations to supply their own tanks to aid the fight against the Russian invasion.

Mr Reznikov posted a video on social media showing him taking one of the Challenger 2s “for a spin” in Ukraine.

He thanked the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, adding: “These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions.”

Ukrainian tank crews trained in the UK on the vehicles, which are being donated by the Government along with ammunition and spares.

Mr Wallace said the crews “return to their homeland better equipped, but to no less danger”.

Russia has condemned the UK’s move and predicted the tanks would “burn” on the battlefields of Ukraine.

Mr Putin has also reacted to the UK’s decision to supply depleted uranium armour-piercing rounds for the tanks in Ukraine by announcing plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

Editor's Picks

