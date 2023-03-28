Labour peer asks to be on Boris Johnson’s jury if ex-prime minister faces trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour peer asks to be on Boris Johnson’s jury if ex-prime minister faces trial

By Press Association
A sign at the Old Bailey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A sign at the Old Bailey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Labour peer jokingly asked if he could volunteer to be on Boris Johnson’s jury, should the former prime minister face a criminal trial over the partygate scandal.

Lord Foulkes of Cumnock’s question to justice minister Lord Bellamy sparked laughter across the House of Lords.

In his remarks, Lord Foulkes referred to Lord Pannick, the independent crossbench peer providing legal counsel to Mr Johnson amid the investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee as to whether he misled Parliament over Partygate.

Lord Foulkes said: “Lord Pannick makes me think, if Boris Johnson is brought to trial, would it be possible to volunteer for the jury?”

Lord Bellamy responded: “How on earth is one supposed to answer that question?

“Fortunately it doesn’t, as far as I know, arise or certainly doesn’t arise yet.”

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Their comments came as the upper chamber discussed the psychological impact on jurors of sitting in trials regarding serious crimes, and the support offered to them.

Tory peer Lord Kamall asked of the hypothetical Johnson trial: “Following the question from Lord Foulkes, would counselling also be offered?”

The minister responded: “I don’t think I need to answer that question.”

While Mr Johnson was fined for breaching Covid rules and is being investigated by the Commons Privileges Committee for potential contempt of Parliament, there is no indication he will face a criminal trial.

Criminal trials select jury panels randomly, and it is not possible to volunteer for a specific trial.

On the topic being discussed in the chamber, Lord Pannick said: “If you’re asking jurors to hear a case involving graphic evidence of sex abuse, then it really isn’t good enough to say that, if they’re troubled, they can go to their GP.

“The same, surely, is true of the judges who have to hear such cases on a regular basis, it is true of the court staff and it’s also true of the counsel and solicitors who specialise in this area.

“Really, something needs to be done about this.”

Lord Bellamy responded: “The Government is exploring options. Sometimes a judge will warn jurors in advance that it’s distressing and ask whether any of them wish to be discharged.

“There is a post-trial leaflet and an interesting video that I watched yesterday for jurors after the trial suggesting what they should do if they feel stress.

“And some courts make references to local charities of their own volition and we’re providing further guidance to courts on what to do in those circumstances.”

