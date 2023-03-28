Number of affordable homes approved at lowest level since 2013, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of affordable homes approved last year sat at the lowest level since 2013, according to new figures, while the total number of homebuilding projects completed soared.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday show 6,554 affordable home were approved up to December of last year, falling from the 8,414 the year before and the lowest figure in almost a decade.

The number of approvals dropped by 22% in the past year, while the number of affordable home started in the past year dropped by 24% compared to the previous year.

Tory MSP Miles Briggs hit out at the figures (Lesley Martin/PA)

But the number of affordable homes completed increased by just over 100 to 9,727 last year.

However, the total of all-sector new build homes completed increased by 10% in the most recent year – up to September – to 22,905, the highest annual figure since 2008.

But the number of homes across the sector started up to September of last year dropped by 12% to 19,277 – more than 6,000 less than 2019, the year directly before the pandemic hit.

Scottish Tory housing spokesman Miles Briggs said: “The SNP like to shamelessly spin about their housebuilding record, but the reality is far different.

“The number of affordable homes approved has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a decade and the number of affordable homes being built is on the slide.

“Scotland is in the grip of a housing crisis on the SNP’s watch. Homelessness levels are threatening to spiral out of control and many children are suffering the indignity of having to endure living in temporary accommodation.

“These figures underline the folly of SNP-Green ministers deciding to slash almost £180 million from this year’s housing budget.

“Whoever Humza Yousaf appoints as his housing secretary must acknowledge and address these housing shortfalls across Scotland immediately.”

But a spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Scotland has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK with 118,124 affordable homes delivered since 2007, with 83,291 of these for social rent.

“We are pleased that the number of affordable homes delivered is up by 1% on the previous calendar year’s figures, and is above the pre-pandemic year 2019.

“Looking across the housing sector, overall housebuilding completions are also at their highest annual rate since 2008.

“We are aware of the global issues affecting construction which are impacting housing delivery so are working closely with the construction industry and housing partners to mitigate this where possible.

“We continue to collaborate with all our partners to achieve our shared goal of delivering more affordable homes for Scotland.”

The government, the spokesman said, were committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, at least 70% of which will be for social rent.