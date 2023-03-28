Work-related stress costs UK economy £28bn a year, research shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work-related stress costs UK economy £28bn a year, research shows

By Press Association
Research found people taking sick days because of work-related stress or burnout is costing the UK economy £28 billion a year (PA)
Research found people taking sick days because of work-related stress or burnout is costing the UK economy £28 billion a year (PA)

People taking sick days because of work-related stress or burnout is costing the UK economy £28 billion a year, according to new research which highlights the financial toll of poor mental wellbeing.

More people said they were struggling in the UK than in any other nation, the survey of 30,000 adults across 16 European, Asian and American countries by insurer Axa UK and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) found.

More than a fifth of UK adults reported being in emotional distress, defined as “struggling”, compared to 17% in the US, 14% in Japan and Ireland, and just 5% of respondents in Thailand.

A further quarter of people said they were “languishing”, indicating that nearly half of people in Britain were not in a positive state of mental wellbeing.

People taking sick days because they feel stressed, burnt out or have generally poor mental health is losing UK businesses 23.3 million working days, the analysis found.

Furthermore, data from Cebr showed that financial concerns among employees are costing UK businesses up to £6.2 billion alone in sick days and lack of productivity, amid mounting cost-of-living pressures.

But while the economic impact is important, it should not be the “driver” for employers to look after their staff, Axa UK and Ireland’s chief executive told the PA news agency.

“For the more hardnosed people, there is an economic value to looking after people’s mental health,” Claudio Gienal said.

“We know that if employees are flourishing, they are much less likely to resign – our research showed that only 6% of people who identified as ‘flourishing’ said they intend to leave their jobs in the near term.

“So if you have lots of people struggling, then it does not make sense economically – they are more likely to be off sick, they are less engaged, and they will move jobs.

“So there is a good rationale economically, but I don’t think it should be the driver.”

Mr Gienal said it is important to “be kind” to people first and foremost, and that fostering a good culture within an organisation is critical to allowing people to be themselves.

However, public sector workers were more likely to experience burnout or work-related stress, the research found, with health and social sectors more likely to feel worried about their job.

It comes amid chronic staff shortages across the NHS that has piled pressure on staff, leading to the Government to pledge to drive recruitment across the health service.

Furthermore, the number of Britons off work due to long-term sickness reached record levels in the three months to January, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Employment numbers have languished far below their pre-pandemic levels, harming the UK’s already-struggling economy.

Nevertheless, there were signs of improvement in the UK with more people saying they had very good mental health compared to last year, Axa UK and the Cebr’s data showed.

Mr Gienal also noted a decline in the stigma associated with having a mental health condition across the nation.

