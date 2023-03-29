Craft beer labelled ‘not for sale in Scotland’ due to deposit return scheme fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craft beer labelled ‘not for sale in Scotland’ due to deposit return scheme fears

By Press Association
There are fears Scottish drinkers will not have access to the same range of beer as in England (Johnny Green/PA)
There are fears Scottish drinkers will not have access to the same range of beer as in England (Johnny Green/PA)

A craft brewery in England has begun labelling its beer “not for sale in Scotland” amid fears it could be hit with a “hefty” fine under the deposit return scheme (DRS).

An industry group warned other small brewers could withdraw beer from sale in Scotland unless an exemption is brought in quickly, following the example of Three Blind Mice Brewery.

The Ely-based brewery said its understanding is that a £350 fee is required to register each type of beer it produces under the DRS, something which dissuaded it from taking part.

As the brewery only produces small runs of specialist beers, it said the cost of paying this fee for each beer would be prohibitive.

Drinking Alcohol Stock
The issue if being discussed on brewers’ forums (Yui Mok/PA)

Director Alex Bragg told the PA news agency he chose to introduce the “not for sale in Scotland” label in case a third-party reseller sold one of the cans north of the border, leaving Three Blind Mice liable for a fine under the DRS.

He said: “I have seen it talked about in brewing forums, they’re saying ‘don’t sell in Scotland or you might be hit with a hefty fine’.”

While Three Blind Mice has hardly sold any beer in Scotland over its 10-year history, Mr Bragg said he wants to avoid any chance of falling foul of the DRS rules.

“Not for sale in Scotland” is now on the reverse side of all of Three Blind Mice’s cans underneath the product information.

Mr Bragg added: “It’s on all our cans, we’ve only got about four (types of) cans, we put it on about a month ago.

“I know a lot of other brewers are going to be doing it.”

During his campaign for the SNP leadership, Humza Yousaf pledged that small producers like craft breweries would be given an exemption to the DRS when it launched.

Scottish National Party leadership election
Humza Yousaf said during his campaign for the SNP leadership that small producers should be given a DRS exemption (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Andy Slee, chief executive of the Society of Independent Brewers, said: “With only around 80 small brewers having registered for the scheme given its vast costs, complexity and lack of time to prepare, it’s likely that more and more will choose to stop selling into Scotland by August.

“We urgently need the new FM to carry out his leadership election promise and give small producers the extra time they need to prepare for the DRS scheme, otherwise Scottish drinkers will not have access to the same range of beer as England come the summer.”

Circularity Scotland, the company set up by ministers to oversee the DRS, said producers have to pay a one-off fee to register under the scheme rather than pay separately for each product.

It said: “The deposit return scheme in Scotland ensures that all producers, regardless of their size, take responsibility for the containers that they put on to the market.

“Our understanding is that the product in question is not currently sold in Scotland and our focus is on delivering a deposit return scheme that helps prevent billions of drinks containers each year from ending up as waste.

“We are doing this in the most effective and cost-efficient manner, keeping fees for producers as low as possible, and have recently announced £22 million of cashflow support measures to help brewers, distillers, importers and drinks manufacturers prepare for the introduction of the scheme – a support package specifically designed to help smaller businesses.”

