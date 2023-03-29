Mortgage approvals to home-buyers increase for first time in six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mortgage approvals to home-buyers increase for first time in six months

By Press Association
Green shoots may be appearing in the housing market, some experts have suggested, as Bank of England figures showed home-buyer mortgage approvals edged up for the first time in six months in February (Steve Parsons/PA)
Green shoots may be appearing in the housing market, some experts have suggested, as Bank of England figures showed home-buyer mortgage approvals edged up for the first time in six months in February (Steve Parsons/PA)

Green shoots may be appearing in the housing market, some experts have suggested, as Bank of England figures showed home-buyer mortgage approvals edged up for the first time in six months in February.

Some 43,500 mortgages were approved for house purchase in February, up from 39,600 in January.

This marked the first monthly increase since August 2022, according to the Bank’s Money and Credit report.

The “effective” interest rate – the actual interest rate typically paid – on newly drawn mortgages increased to 4.24% in February.

Karen Noye, a mortgage expert at Quilter, said: “Some green shoots might be appearing as, in February, approvals for house purchases showed a rebound, rising to 43,500 in February from 39,600 in January…

“However, the effective interest rate on newly drawn mortgages increased by 36 basis points to 4.24% in February, making borrowing more expensive for potential home-owners and will likely still continue to mean approvals are depressed as people adopt a wait-and-see approach, at least in the short term.

“However, it’s clear that home-buyers are cautiously returning back to the market in early 2023 after the huge shocks at the back end of last year made many put their house hunts on ice. How this all feeds through to house prices is yet to be seen.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “The uptick in approvals for house purchases for the first time since August 2022 suggests that the uncertainty around the mini-budget fallout, rising interest rates and inflation has calmed to an extent.

“Looking forward, consumers may feel less confident in the short term with another rate rise this month and inflation ticking up again, but even in challenging markets there are those who need to move.”

Households borrowed an additional £1.4 billion in consumer credit in February.

The annual growth rate for all consumer credit – which includes borrowing on credit cards, overdrafts and personal loans – increased slightly from 7.5% in January to 7.7% in February, marking the highest rate since November 2018.

The annual growth rate for credit card borrowing slowed slightly to 13.1% in February, while for other forms of consumer credit the growth rate accelerated.

Households also deposited an additional £1.6 billion with banks and building societies in February, compared with £3.3 billion in January.

Net flows of money into accounts where balances are not immediately accessible without penalty remained strong, but this was largely offset by flows out of accounts where balances can be immediately accessed.

During February, households also deposited £2.0 billion into National Savings and Investment (NS&I) accounts, meaning the combined net flow into bank, building society and NS&I accounts in February was £3.6 billion, increasing from £3.3 billion in January.

Savings giant NS&I is backed by the Treasury, meaning deposits held with it are 100% secure. In general, savers with money in UK-authorised banks and building societies will be compensated by a limit of up to £85,000, if their provider goes bust.

Meanwhile, non-financial UK businesses withdrew a net £5.0 billion of deposits from banks and building societies, compared with a net withdrawal of £20.3 billion in January.

Financial information website Moneyfacts also released figures on Wednesday, showing the average easy-access Isa rate on the market has breached 2%, standing at 2.01% in March, up from 1.85% in February.

The average Isa for which notice has to be given for withdrawals was 2.61% in March, up from 2.49% in February.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “The average easy-access Isa rate rose month on month to 2.01% and stands at its highest point since February 2009.

“Those savers comparing short-term fixed Isas will also find the average one-year fixed Isa rose to 3.56%, its highest point since December 2008.”

She said competition between providers and Bank of England base rate increases have pushed savings rates up.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “Households showed further signs in February of drawing on the savings they accumulated during the pandemic to sustain their consumption.”

But he said the large flow of deposits into accounts which are not intended to be accessed instantly “suggests that many households do not intend to draw on their remaining savings to finance additional consumption soon”.

He added: “We continue to think that many people will prefer to save more when their real incomes start to recover in the second half of this year, rather than spend all of the windfall.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Garry Haldane, left, with Fife Provost Jim Leishman.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex Fife Labour councillor who shared 'offensive' Facebook posts blocked from standing at…
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented