Pupils should do some coursework ‘in front of teachers’ amid AI cheating fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pupils should do some coursework ‘in front of teachers’ amid AI cheating fears

By Press Association
Schools should make pupils do some of their coursework “in class under direct supervision” amid cheating fears after the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, exam boards have said (Format2/Alamy/PA)
Schools should make pupils do some of their coursework “in class under direct supervision” amid cheating fears after the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, exam boards have said (Format2/Alamy/PA)

Schools should make pupils do some of their coursework “in class under direct supervision” amid cheating fears after the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, exam boards have said.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which represents the UK’s major exam boards, has published guidance for teachers and assessors on “protecting the integrity of qualifications” in the context of AI use.

Schools should make pupils aware of the risks of using AI and the possible consequences of using it “inappropriately” in assessment, the guidance says.

It adds: “Students who misuse AI such that the work they submit for assessment is not their own will have committed malpractice, in accordance with JCQ regulations, and may attract severe sanctions.”

ChatGPT is a form of generative AI which has come to prominence in recent months after a version was released to the public last year.

It can respond to questions in a human-like manner and understand the context of follow-up queries, much like in human conversations, as well as being able to compose essays if asked – sparking fears it could be used by pupils and students to complete assignments.

The guidance for teachers and assessors, which highlights a number of AI chatbots including ChatGPT, suggests “allocating time for sufficient portions of work to be done in class under direct supervision to allow the teacher to authenticate each student’s whole work with confidence”.

It comes as MPs on the Commons Science and Technology Committee were warned of the risks that ChatGPT poses to the assessment system.

Daisy Christodoulou, director of education at No More Marking, told MPs on Wednesday: “I do think that ChatGPT has huge implications for continuous assessment and coursework. I think it’s very hard to see how that continues.”

She added: “It is capable of producing original, very hard to detect, relatively high quality responses to any kind of question. They won’t be perfect, but they’ll be good enough for a lot of students.

“I think that means that uncontrolled assessments – where you’re not sure how the student has produced that work – become very, very problematic.

“I do think we have to be thinking that there is a value in having those traditional exams.”

It comes after Ofqual’s chief regulator Jo Saxton said ChatGPT has made traditional examined conditions “more important than ever”.

Speaking to headteachers at a conference earlier this month, she said pupils should be asked to complete their coursework and essays under exam conditions in schools following the rise in the use of AI technology.

Ms Christodoulou, who used to be head of assessment at Ark Schools, added that she heard of teachers using ChatGPT to create questions for students at the end of lessons.

She warned MPs: “This is where it gets more problematic. The more open you make it and the more you give it more latitude, it does make a lot of errors, it makes an awful lot of errors.”

On ChatGPT, Ms Christodoulou said: “It’s very good at basically cheating, giving students essays that are not their own. It is very good at that and it can do that at scale and rapidly.

“For the more socially useful things in education, such as creating questions and marking, it’s not as good as we’d hoped.”

It comes as Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said that AI has the “power to transform” teachers’ day-to-day work.

Speaking at the Bett show in London on Wednesday, Ms Keegan suggested the use of AI in education could significantly reduce tasks that “drain teachers’ time” – such as lesson planning and marking.

A document setting out the Department for Education’s (DfE) position on the use of generative AI – including ChatGPT or Google Bard – in the education sector calls on schools, colleges and universities to continue “to take reasonable steps where applicable to prevent malpractice”.

It adds: “Schools and colleges may wish to review homework policies, to consider the approach to homework and other forms of unsupervised study as necessary to account for the availability of generative AI.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented