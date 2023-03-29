Rayner presses Raab to ‘walk before he’s pushed’ over bullying allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rayner presses Raab to ‘walk before he’s pushed’ over bullying allegations

By Press Association
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (Yui Mok/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (Yui Mok/PA)

Angela Rayner has challenged Dominic Raab to “walk before he’s pushed” over bullying allegations levelled against him.

Labour deputy leader Ms Rayner claimed Mr Raab knows “first-hand the misery caused by thugs and their intimidating behaviour” as she mocked the Justice Secretary and the Government’s new anti-social behaviour policy.

Mr Raab, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, is under investigation over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Raab said he believes “heart and soul” that he is not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.

Ms Rayner seized on the allegations during the pair’s opening exchanges, telling the Commons: “This week the Government announced their so-called anti-social behaviour policy – it’s only taken 13 years and, look, I’ll give him some credit, the Deputy Prime Minister knows first-hand the misery caused by thugs and their intimidating behaviour.

“Lurking with menace, exploding in fits of rage, creating a culture of fear and maybe even, I don’t know, throwing things.

“So can I ask him under his new anti-social behaviour (policy): does he think more bullies will be brought to justice?”

Mr Raab, referring to a previous incident involving Ms Rayner, replied: “I can reassure the House that I’ve never called anyone scum.”

Angela Rayner
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner attacked Mr Raab’s record (James Manning/PA)

He added: “But if (she) is serious about standing up for communities and people who suffer at the scourge of anti-social behaviour, she’d back our plan to deal more swiftly with these issues, to make sure that we ban drugs beyond the conventional ones, give police the powers they need.

“And if they really want to protect the public they’ll back our plans for parole reform to make sure that murderers, that terrorists, that child killers are not allowed out free to threaten other people and re-introduce the ministerial veto that that side took away.”

After the pair clashed over the Government’s record on charging and prosecuting rape suspects, Ms Rayner said: “The reality is while people in Britain feel more and more unsafe, he seems to spend all of this time trying to save his own job and none of his time on his actual job.”

She added: “The way things are going, and if reports are to be believed, this might be your last PMQs – so let’s look at the highlights.

“A criminal justice (system) on its knees, the largest court backlog on record, rape victims waiting for justice and through it all, he managed to rack up 24 formal complaints from his own civil servants.

“So can he say today will he walk before he’s pushed?”

Mr Raab replied: “One thing never changes – she always comes with her usual bluster and political opportunism.”

He went on to defend the Government’s record, including on crime and public protection.

The pair were deputising at PMQs due to the absence of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to attend the funeral of former Commons speaker Baroness Betty Boothroyd.

Mr Raab earlier insisted he is “focused on the job” and there is “no point in complaining” about an investigation he requested.

Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC was appointed in November to lead the investigation into Mr Raab’s conduct but the process is yet to conclude.

Mr Raab told Sky News: “Anyone accused of things that you feel very passionately and heart and soul are wrong, you will feel aggrieved, but I’m a professional – I’m very focused on the job I’m doing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
3
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee drugs raid Picture shows; Arthurstone Terrace. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
5
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
6
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
3
9
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
10
Businessman Nevada Mitchell wants to turn Arbroath's empty Smugglers Tavern into holiday flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town…

More from The Courier

CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (Yui Mok/PA)
Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Missing Ellie Egan, 13, from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.
Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week
Humza Yousaf with his new cabinet. Image: PA.
Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet
From left: Matty Todd, Chris Mochrie and Craig Wighton. Images: Craig Brown.
VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season
Anthony Eamonson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Shining-style axe attack on door by Perthshire man locked outside in his underpants
A Meerkat at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee
Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented