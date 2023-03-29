RAF Scampton residents raise safety concerns over Government’s migrants plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

RAF Scampton residents raise safety concerns over Government’s migrants plan

By Press Association
Residents in homes bordering RAF Scampton have reacted to plans to house hundreds of migrants on the base (Callum Parke/PA)
Residents in homes bordering RAF Scampton have reacted to plans to house hundreds of migrants on the base (Callum Parke/PA)

Residents neighbouring an RAF base which is expected to be used to house migrants have said they “don’t feel secure” and feel they are “nothing” to the Government.

Homeowners next to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, who live in former military housing, say they have received “absolutely jack-shit” by way of communication from the Government about its plans to house migrants on the site.

The plans are expected to be announced by immigration minister Robert Jenrick, on Wednesday afternoon, as the Government tries to curb the £6.8 million a day it spends on housing asylum seekers in hotels by housing them at both Scampton and RAF Wethersfield, in Essex.

Around 700 people already live in homes bordering RAF Scampton, which was previously home to the Red Arrows and the Dambusters 617 squadron in the Second World War, and they said on Wednesday they worry their limited local amenities will be overwhelmed if the plans go ahead.

Speaking prior to the expected announcement on Wednesday, Rachel Green, a resident on the site for 22 years, said: “My main concern is security. We’ve got a lot of young families here with lots of children about.

There had been plans for a £300 million regeneration of the site, which have been put on hold (Callum Parke/PA)
There had been plans for a £300 million regeneration of the site, which have been put on hold (Callum Parke/PA)

“The fence is not secure, and even if the fence was secure, it is said they’ll be able to roam free and this is where they’ll come because it’s 100 yards out of the front entrance from the camp to the housing estate. We don’t feel secure.”

Sir Edward Leigh and Karl McCartney, MPs for Gainsborough and Lincoln respectively, have both previously voiced opposition to the plans, which have been described as “grossly inadequate” by refugee charities.

There are also concerns that the site is unsuitable for a sudden influx of new arrivals, with the base situated next to a busy carriageway, the A15, and being cut off from public transport other than a limited bus service.

Lyn Webb, another resident, said the Government are “not bothered” about local residents, who have had to organise community groups and petitions to raise their concerns.

She said: “We’ve heard absolutely jack-shit.

“We’ve had no communication whatsoever. Nothing from the Home Office, nothing from any MPs, even (Sir) Edward Leigh.

“None of them want to come and see where we live. None of them want to come and see how close it’s going to be, they just want to look at pictures, they’re really not bothered, we’re a nothing.

“It makes me feel awful. A lot of us have been here for over 20 years in a safe, secure environment, and all of a sudden that is going to be taken away.”

The number of migrants to be housed at the site, and the type of accommodation in which they will be contained, has not yet been confirmed.

Samantha Taylor-Eggleson, a resident on the site for 23 years who has raised four children next to the base, said: “I’ve now got a seven-year-old as well and he won’t be allowed out if this goes ahead. I am extremely worried.

“Nearly 2,000 men will be here and not all of them are going to be saints. They’re going to be bored. They’re going to be hot in the summer and they’re going to be frozen in the winter.

“We have an extremely small shop and a diabolical bus service.

“There is nothing for them here at all, and we will feel the brunt of it because we are a six-foot fence away.”

Hamish Falconer, the Labour parliamentary candidate for the neighbouring Lincoln constituency, said he was told by the local parish council that the Home Office contacted them at 5pm on Tuesday to confirm the plans.

A Government spokesman said: “We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.

“We continue to work across Government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options.

“The Government remains committed to engaging with local authorities and key stakeholders as part of this process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
3
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee drugs raid Picture shows; Arthurstone Terrace. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
5
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
6
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
3
9
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
10
Businessman Nevada Mitchell wants to turn Arbroath's empty Smugglers Tavern into holiday flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town…

More from The Courier

CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Residents in homes bordering RAF Scampton have reacted to plans to house hundreds of migrants on the base (Callum Parke/PA)
Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Missing Ellie Egan, 13, from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.
Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week
Humza Yousaf with his new cabinet. Image: PA.
Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet
From left: Matty Todd, Chris Mochrie and Craig Wighton. Images: Craig Brown.
VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season
Anthony Eamonson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Shining-style axe attack on door by Perthshire man locked outside in his underpants
A Meerkat at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee
Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented