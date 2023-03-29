2023 local elections: When and where are they taking place?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2023 local elections: When and where are they taking place?

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak faces his first big electoral test as Prime Minister in just over a month’s time, when voters across much of England head to the polls to choose thousands of new councillors (Rui Vieira/PA)
Rishi Sunak faces his first big electoral test as Prime Minister in just over a month’s time, when voters across much of England head to the polls to choose thousands of new councillors.

A total of 230 local authorities are holding contests on May 4, ranging from small rural councils to some of the largest towns and cities – though no elections are scheduled in London or Birmingham.

Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

Local elections typically reflect voters’ attitudes about neighbourhood concerns, such as when bins are collected, the state of parks and pavements, or access to libraries and hospitals.

But they can also be a verdict on the main political parties and their handling of big issues – which in 2023 is likely to mean the cost of living, the NHS and public services.

Labour has been ahead in the national opinion polls for more than a year, while the Conservatives have made a net loss of 40 seats in council by-elections since the last set of local elections in May 2022.

Mr Sunak will be hoping to keep Tory losses in the May 2023 elections to a minimum, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will be judged on whether their parties are able to make gains at the expense of the Conservatives.

Across the country, smaller groups such as the Greens, residents’ associations and independents will hope to cause surprises and upsets.

For the first time in England, voters will need to show a form of photographic identification at their polling station in order to cast a ballot.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, which means some people may be unable to vote – though a passport, driving licence or blue badge are all valid.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID can apply for a special certificate from their council before the deadline of April 25.

Of the 230 local authorities holding elections on May 4, 152 are district councils, many of which are currently run by the Conservatives.

It is these councils that could see some of the most intriguing results, with the Tories facing challenges from all sides, particular from the Lib Dems across southern counties and areas just outside London.

By contrast, almost all of the 32 Metropolitan boroughs holding elections this year are already run by Labour, including huge authorities such as Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester, and these are unlikely to change hands – though the Tories are defending Dudley and Solihull, and Labour will hope to take back control of Bolton.

The remaining 46 councils holding elections on May 4 are unitary authorities and include many large towns and built-up areas across England, from Hartlepool and Redcar & Cleveland in the North East to Plymouth and Portsmouth on the south coast.

Many are currently run by coalitions of two or more parties, or by one party as a minority administration, though the Tories are defending places including Swindon and Medway, while Labour will want to keep the likes of Blackpool and Southampton.

The Lib Dems will aim to solidify their hold on Bath & North East Somerset and Hull, while the Greens are battling to keep minority control of Brighton & Hove.

Overall, more than 8,000 council seats will be up for grabs on May 4, with voters in most parts of England able to take part.

Elsewhere, Labour are defending two of the mayoral seats up for grabs – Leicester and Mansfield – while the Lib Dems are defending Bedford, and Middlesbrough is currently held by the independent Andy Preston.

As well as London and Birmingham, areas not holding elections include Cornwall, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

No elections are taking place in Scotland and Wales this year.

Local elections in Northern Ireland have been put back two weeks to May 18, to avoid a clash with the King’s coronation on May 6.

Counting in Northern Ireland usually takes a couple of days to complete, due to the system of voting used for council elections, which sees voters rank candidates in order of preference.

