Practical subject assessments scrapped due to Covid to return, says SQA

Coursework and exams which were scrapped due to fears about Covid-19 are set to return next year, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has confirmed.

A number of measures – including the removal of some parts of the coursework for subjects – were taken to limit the spread of the virus during the pandemic, including shifts in how subjects were assessed.

The exam body – which is set to be replaced – said on Wednesday the assessments would return in the next academic year.

March 29, 2023

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said: “As part of the emergency response to the pandemic, we made modifications to assessment to reflect public health advice at the time, reduce workload for learners, teachers and lecturers, and to free up time to complete their courses.

“Our work on the evaluation of awarding in 2022 shows that these temporary arrangements were well-received by the education community.

“However, our engagement with teachers, lecturers, training providers, universities, colleges and subject experts also suggests that, if retained for longer than necessary, the modifications to assessment could have a detrimental impact on consolidation of learning and learners’ progression to their next stage of education, employment or training.

“Coursework provides learners with the opportunity to personalise their learning, extend their own knowledge and apply their skills in practice, and we know it is something that many learners enjoy and do well in. It also provides a more balanced assessment approach.

“Having carefully considered next steps with Scotland’s education and training community, fuller assessment requirements will return for the next session.”