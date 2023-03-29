Funding boost for synagogues and schools to protect against antisemitic attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Funding boost for synagogues and schools to protect against antisemitic attacks

By Press Association
A menorah in Trafalgar Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A menorah in Trafalgar Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Synagogues and Jewish faith schools will get £1 million extra to guard against attacks and a new dedicated police taskforce is being created in a bid to crack down on antisemitic crime.

Specific chants, banners and emblems could be added to policing guidance, with the first meeting of the Jewish Community Police, Crime and Security Taskforce likely to consider whether it is necessary to review such guidance in light of concerns shared by the Jewish community.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Government wants to ensure “vile criminals who threaten the peace and safety of Jewish communities feel the full force of the law”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman described antisemitism as
Home Secretary Suella Braverman described antisemitism as “one of the great evils in the world” (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The funding increase will see the Jewish Community Protective Security grant rise by £1 million on last year to £15 million, covering security measures such as CCTV and alarm systems to protect against what the Home Office described as persistent hate crime, anti-social behaviour, terrorism and state threats.

The total amount allocated through the grant since 2015 is £122 million and the department said the measures are being taken in light of the latest Home Office hate crime statistics showing despite making up less than 1% of the population, almost a quarter of recorded religiously motivated hate crimes in the UK were against Jewish people in 2021-22.

The new taskforce, made up of senior policing leaders, ministers, the Community Security Trust (CST), and other stakeholders aims to “strengthen accountability and enhance efforts to combat antisemitic crime and violence against Jewish communities”, the department said.

It is due to meet for the first time in late spring – when it is likely to consider guidance on chants, banners and emblems and ensuring police and the Crown Prosecution Service are using their powers to arrest and charge criminals who pose a threat to the Jewish community – and three times a year thereafter.

Ms Braverman described antisemitism as “one of the great evils in the world” and said it is vital it is challenged by everyone “but especially political leaders”.

She added: “Attacks on the Jewish community are abhorrent. I applaud the police’s efforts to tackle these crimes, but we must go further to ensure the vile criminals who threaten the peace and safety of Jewish communities feel the full force of the law.

“I am proud to be working closely with the Community Security Trust and colleagues in policing and beyond to help protect the UK’s Jewish community, go after antisemitic offenders, and stamp out racism in all its forms.”

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “Antisemitism is abhorrent and I stand hand in hand with the Jewish community against all its manifestations.

“We must continue to strive to ensure that every community can live and worship in safety, free from threat.”

Mark Gardner, chief executive of the CST, said the Government’s announcement is “hugely welcome, given the continuing threats of terrorism and antisemitism that are faced by British Jews”.

Ms Braverman said she will write to all Home Office public bodies and every chief constable and police and crime commissioner, as well as the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the College of Policing and the Crown Prosecution Service “to reaffirm the government’s support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, and encourage its further adoption”

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, the NPCC lead on hate crime, said his organisation “supports this funding to help reduce antisemitic hostility suffered by Jewish people in the UK”.

He added: “The right to live free from targeted abuse is a fundamental right that we all share and we will continue to work to bring offenders to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who suffers such a crime to report it, either to the police or to the Community Security Trust. In an emergency, always call 999.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
Hamilton won the SPFL Trust Trophy by beating Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented