New First Minister urged to pass human rights legislation

Scotland’s new First Minister should pass human rights legislation without delay, the Scottish Human Rights Commission has said.

The statutory commission urged Humza Yousaf to prioritise the proposed Human Rights Bill, as well as the delayed United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill.

The latter Bill was blocked due to a Supreme Court challenge from the UK Government.

It is expected to be reintroduced at Holyrood but no date has been set for this as yet.

The commission also welcomed the publication of a human rights plan known as SNAP 2, which sets out a framework for promoting and protecting human rights in Scotland.

Commission chairman Ian Duddy said: “It is a critical time for human rights throughout the UK, and SNAP 2 is a crucial report for Scotland.

“Produced by those closest to the issues, it tells us there is much to do to make rights real across Scotland, ensuring everyone can access their human right to a decent standard of living, housing, healthcare and education, amongst other issues.

“Scotland’s second national human rights action plan, SNAP 2, presents an ambitious, achievable framework for real change.

“As Scotland’s new First Minister gets started in office, we call on him to make SNAP 2 an urgent priority; and to deliver the new Human Rights Bill for Scotland and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child Incorporation Bill without further delay.

“The commission has been at the heart of developing this approach to a national human rights action plan, led by people who are experiencing rights in different settings, from the start.

“We will now be working with everyone involved to make sure this vision for a Scotland where everyone can live with human dignity is realised”.