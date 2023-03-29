Many schools ‘routinely disregard’ safeguarding principles on gender identity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Many schools ‘routinely disregard’ safeguarding principles on gender identity

By Press Association
Around 28% of secondary schools are not maintaining single-sex toilets, the report says (PA)
Around 28% of secondary schools are not maintaining single-sex toilets, the report says (PA)

A number of secondary schools are not informing parents as soon as a child questions their gender identity, a report suggests.

Safeguarding principles are being “routinely disregarded in many secondary schools” when it comes to gender identity, according to a paper by centre-right think tank Policy Exchange.

Some schools suggested that informing parents when their child questioned their gender identity, or expressed a wish to change gender, would breach the child’s confidentiality, the report says.

The research by Policy Exchange, which sent Freedom of Information (FoI) requests to more than 300 secondary schools in England, suggests that some schools do not maintain single-sex toilets or changing rooms.

It says: “While many schools believe they are acting in a child’s best interests, there is no circumstance in which safeguarding norms should be compromised. Nonetheless, this is happening across the country.”

The analysis from the think tank comes as MPs and education leaders have called on the Government to publish safeguarding guidance to schools in relation to transgender issues as soon as possible.

The paper, which makes a series of recommendations, says schools should automatically inform parents when a child questions their gender unless there is a compelling reason for them not to be informed.

In a foreword to the report, Labour MP Rosie Duffield said: “Policy Exchange exposes the reality that this ideology is widespread across secondary schools.

“This Government has failed children by allowing partisan beliefs to become entrenched within the education system. Meanwhile, the Opposition has failed to pull them up on it.”

She added: “The safeguarding of children is fundamental to a civilised society. Policy Exchange here demonstrates there to be a systemic failure in the school system, caused by an ill-considered embrace of gender ideology.”

FoI requests were submitted to 304 secondary schools in England in December last year, and 154 schools responded, either fully or in part, to questions asked by the think tank about gender policies.

The research suggests that only 28% of the secondary schools, who responded to the FoI, are reliably informing parents as soon as a child questions their gender.

According to the report, around 28% of secondary schools are not maintaining single-sex toilets and 19% are not maintaining single-sex changing rooms.

The report concludes: “Our research reveals there to be a safeguarding blind spot when it comes to the issue of sex and gender.

“Safeguarding principles are being routinely disregarded in many secondary schools, which are neglecting their safeguarding responsibilities and principles in favour of a set of contested beliefs, in ways that risk jeopardising child wellbeing and safety.

“In doing so, schools are compromising both the law and statutory safeguarding guidance.”

Conservative MP Robin Walker, chairman of the Commons Education Committee, said: “Safeguarding should always be a prime concern for schools and it is deeply concerning that this Policy Exchange report suggests that this is being undermined in some cases.”

He added: “Parents need the reassurance that they will be properly informed and supported to safeguard the best interests of their children and should never have to worry about contested ideology being imposed or medical decisions being taken without their knowledge.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Schools work very hard to be sensitive to the needs of pupils questioning their gender identity, and all their pupils, by providing a supportive and caring environment, and teaching children sensitively about respectful relationships in a diverse society through RSE lessons.

“Unfortunately, they are endeavouring to do this in the context of a public minefield of strongly held and opposing views, of which this report from a think tank is yet another example.

“Meanwhile, the Government has still not produced guidance for schools on supporting pupils who identify as trans or who are questioning their gender identity, despite this having been under discussion for several years.

“This is clearly needed so that schools are able to draw on an established set of guidelines rather than constantly being caught in the crossfire between opposing views and beliefs.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Our priority will always be the safety and wellbeing of children and young people. The Education Secretary is working closely with the minister for women and equalities to produce guidance for schools which we will be consulting on shortly.

“In the meantime, we are clear that schools should make sure they work with parents, pupils and public services to decide what is best for individual children.

“Parents have a right to view teaching materials and copyright law does not prevent a parent from viewing external resources on school premises.

“We have brought forward the review of the relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) statutory guidance, which will give us the opportunity to consider the evidence and provide clarity on what is appropriate to be taught in schools, alongside ensuring that schools know they must be transparent with parents.”

