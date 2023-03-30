Record level of renewable electricity generated in Scotland during 2022

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Renewable electricity generation in Scotland during 2022 reached record levels, new figures show.

A total of 35.3 TWh was generated throughout the year, up 28.1% on 2021 and an increase of 9.8% from 2020 – the previous record year.

The rise was mainly driven by an increase in onshore wind generation.

On Thursday, the Scottish Government published figures for energy generation during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The annual figure for renewable energy generation is the equivalent of charging almost eight billion phones for a year.

The report said net exports of electricity were up 17% in 2022 compared to the previous year (PA)

It is also enough to power all households in Scotland for around three-and-a-half years.

The period between October and December 2022 was also the most productive fourth quarter on record for renewable electricity.

During this period, renewable capacity grew from 13.6 GW to 13.9 GW.

Net exports of electricity were up 17% in 2022 compared to 2021.

This had an estimated wholesale market value of £4 billion, though high energy prices drove this up significantly from previous years.

Projects with an estimated generating capacity of 4.3 GW are under construction, most of which are offshore wind farms in the Moray Firth.

Scotland Office minister John Lamont said: “Scotland’s green energy potential is at the heart of the UK Government’s plans to deliver energy security, drive investment and grow the economy by developing clean domestic power sources.

“From the carbon capture sector where we are progressing at pace and investing up to £20 billion to help decarbonise our industries, to offshore wind, funding for low-carbon hydrogen projects, and making the Contracts for Difference round an annual event, Scotland is a key part of the UK’s net-zero plans and helping to boost economic growth through green jobs.”