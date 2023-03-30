Teaching union ‘ready to boycott’ assessments scrapped during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teaching union ‘ready to boycott’ assessments scrapped during pandemic

By Press Association
The SSTA has threatened to boycott exams next year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The SSTA has threatened to boycott exams next year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A trade union representing teachers has threatened to boycott exams next year.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) said members have been calling for a boycott after the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) announced plans to reintroduce assessments and coursework scrapped during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exams body – which is set to be replaced in an overhaul of the education system – said on Wednesday that the assessments will return in the next academic year.

The SSTA accused the SQA of pushing the announcement out while the focus was on the appointment of new First Minister Humza Yousaf this week, and while teachers finish exam and assessment preparation before schools close for the Easter break.

SSTA general secretary Seamus Searson said the move was “bad news” for all secondary school teachers and the young people they teach.

He said: “I am absolutely astounded by this message from the SQA.

“The SQA needs a reality check as it has totally misread the situation in secondary schools.”

Mr Searson said he had not spoken to a “single secondary school teacher” who believes their pupils are ready to return to full exam requirements.

The SSTA has advocated for interim measures to remain in place in 2024 and beyond.

He added: “The long-term damage to pupils, caused by the pandemic, is no secret. Every secondary teacher in the country knows that pupils are still not ready to return to the previous regime.

“Any resumption of ‘normal’ arrangements is more about SQA taking back control and cementing a place for itself in the developing education landscape.

“This risks giving an impression that the pandemic never happened, and that education recovery is just a nonsense to which the SQA pays lip service”.

Mr Searson said the decision “flies in the face” of common sense as the assessment and qualifications system is set for an overhaul in 2025.

He added: “To reintroduce the ‘normal’ when it could all change again in the next couple of years is just going to add to teacher workload and cause further damage to teachers’ health and wellbeing.”

Mr Searson claimed the SSTA has been barred from the National Qualifications Strategic Group and said when challenged, the SQA stated it needs only one teacher representative

He added: “Our view is that they do not really want to hear what secondary teachers think.

“Any idea that the SQA has engaged with the education community carries the risk of being accused of contempt for secondary school teachers.

“This proposal shows that it hasn’t listened and is following its own agenda.

“The SSTA has already had calls from members to boycott the return of the full requirements and I cannot see the call being rejected.

“The SSTA says No to bureaucrats setting the agenda and heaping more stress and pressure on a profession that is on its knees.”

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said on Wednesday: “Our engagement with teachers, lecturers, training providers, universities, colleges and subject experts suggests that if retained for
longer than necessary, the modifications to assessment could have a detrimental impact on consolidation of learning and learners’ progression to their next stage of education, employment or training.

“Coursework provides learners with the opportunity to personalise their learning, extend their own knowledge and apply their skills in practice, and we know it is something that many learners enjoy and do well in. It also provides a more balanced assessment approach.

“Having carefully considered next steps with Scotland’s education and training community, fuller assessment requirements will return for the next session.”

