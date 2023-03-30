What’s new and what’s not in the Government’s green plans?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s new and what’s not in the Government’s green plans?

By Press Association
The Government's announcements appear to include money for electric vehicle infrastructure
The Government's announcements appear to include money for electric vehicle infrastructure

The Government released thousands of pages of documents on Thursday as part of what was billed as Green Day – big new proposals to help the UK reach its environmental targets.

But experts largely argued that there was little of actual substance in the announcements, with most of the money already having been earmarked in the past.

In the press release that accompanied the day the Government made many promises. But many were just repackaged versions of old announcements.

What follows is a brief – and very top level – look at the announcements. There is likely to be more detail buried in the documents which is not touched on here.

– Carbon capture

The Government promised a “world-leading commitment to Carbon Capture Usage and Storage”. It announced eight projects. It did not announce any new funding for carbon capture beyond the £20 billion it had already set out – all but £1 billion of which will not come until the next parliament when this Government might be out of power anyway.

ENVIRONMENT Strategy
(PA Graphics)

– Nuclear

The Government already announced the establishment of Great British Nuclear last November – a body which is meant to support the industry. On Thursday it announced the names of the two experts who will lead the body and said it would be based in the Greater Manchester area. It did not appear to reveal any new funding for the body.

– Hydrogen

The Government released a shortlist of 20 hydrogen projects that it plans to support. This is new information. The projects could end up being part of the £240 million Net Zero Hydrogen fund, which had already been announced.

– Renewables

The Government opened bidding for the annual renewable energy auction which happens in the summer. This is not new as it happens every year.

Renewable energy
Bidding has opened for the annual renewable energy auction which happens in the summer

It also said that Grant Shapps “is launching the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Scheme, providing up to £160 million to kick start the investment in port infrastructure projects”. This money and the project appears to have been first announced in November 2021.

– Insulation

The Government has renamed the Energy Company Obligation Plus (ECO+) scheme as the “Great British Insulation Scheme”. It does not appear to have announced any new money for the scheme, but has revealed some of the details of how it will work.

– Heating

The Government said that a new £30 million Heat Pump Investment Accelerator would help bring in private investment. The accelerator and the money had already been announced a year ago.

The Government said it would extend the Boiler Upgrade Scheme to 2028. This is new information and offers a grant of up to £5,000 for anyone buying a heat pump for an extra few years.

ENVIRONMENT Strategy
(PA Graphics)

– Bills

The Government plans to “rebalance gas and electricity costs”. Right now many charges not related to supplying electricity are added onto electricity bills, but not onto gas bills.

Experts have been calling for this to end for a long time. Mr Shapps announced that he plans to change this last weekend.

– Planning permission

Right now it takes years to get planning approval for a new wind farm or other renewable project. The Government said that it plans to “speed up planning approvals” for energy infrastructure. It had already hinted at this in the past.

– Transport

Electrc car charging – Gridserve – Braintree
Gridserve, the UK's first electric forecourt, Braintree, Essex

The Government announced that it would invest £381 million in a Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund. This appears to be money that had not previously been announced for this purpose.

– Private investment

The Government promised to update its Green Finance Strategy which it claims “will mobilise the billions of private investment needed for net zero and nature recovery.”

– Exports

The Government said that it would allow UK Export Finance – a Government-backed body – an extra £10 billion of capacity to help encourage green UK exports. This capacity is not the same as investing Government money.

