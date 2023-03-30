Heaton-Harris: We must not take peace for granted in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Heaton-Harris: We must not take peace for granted in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence (PA)
People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence (PA)

Peace in Northern Ireland “must not be taken for granted”, the UK Government has warned, as MPs marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris advised caution as he pointed to the decision by MI5 to increase the terror threat level from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

The move came after a series of incidents targeting security forces in Northern Ireland, including the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh last month.

The GFA was signed on April 10 1998 and brought to an end three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

The 25th anniversary arrives against the backdrop of a failure to restore powersharing institutions as the DUP continues to express concerns over the UK’s post-Brexit arrangements with the EU.

Speaking in the Commons, Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West) said the debate marked an “important milestone for peace” in Northern Ireland.

She added: “We need to be very careful that we don’t take that peace for granted.

“We have seen the threat level increase recently and increased tension, and it’s as incumbent on all of us now as it was 25 years ago to do whatever we can to protect what is an ongoing process in the peace agreement.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said Ms Jardine had delivered “very wise words” and later said: “The fact Northern Ireland has a locally accountable police force also demonstrates the huge progress that Northern Ireland has made.

“However, I know events such as the abhorrent shooting of DCI John Caldwell illustrate that the peace in Northern Ireland now enjoys and that we’ve all worked so hard (for) cannot and must not be taken for granted.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in Omagh (PA)

“I made the announcement that the Northern Ireland-related terrorism threat level has been increased by MI5 from substantial to severe.

“Coming ahead of the agreement’s 25th anniversary this news is particularly disappointing. However, it does not distract from the fact that Northern Ireland remains markedly more peaceful and reconciled than it was in 1998.

“That is a testament to the people of Northern Ireland themselves, as well as the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) and security services that do so much to keep us all safe.”

DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) said there has been violence in the last fortnight, including “attacks on houses, discrimination and intimidation of people having to move out”.

He said: “It’s only a matter of time before that level of violence spills into either injury or death.”

He added: “The lesson we can take from that 10-year period of relative stability in 2007 to 2017 is that it is only possible to make progress when we fashion an environment that both unionists and nationalists can buy into.”

He went on: “As I look to the future, I am very clear the greatest threat to peace arises from the threat to the Good Friday Agreement, and we should be in no doubt that the threat is now acute.”

He also told MPs: “The UK Government now has a choice… I for one hope that it will learn the lessons of the 2007 to 2017 period, and going forward ensure the Good Friday Agreement, amended by the St Andrews Agreement, is upheld and not ignored.

“If it does not, then for many in Northern Ireland and for myself, I fear for the future of Northern Ireland.”

Mr Shannon also praised the PSNI for doing a “grand job” in his community.

Meanwhile, shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle urged Mr Heaton-Harris to give the PSNI “all the support that they need as they face down those who want to turn back the clock”.

He said: “What we must acknowledge is that the police officers have been the focus of recent attacks by dissident republicans. These groups are opposed to the Good Friday Agreement. They attack the police because they want to intimidate those who protect its achievements, its institutions and its legacy.”

Mr Kyle went on: “I hope the Secretary of State will give the PSNI all the support that they need as they face down those who want to turn back the clock on this era of peace and progress.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander alongside the Holland Cooper collection in the new High Street premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
Dundee unveiled their new kit for season 2023/24 today at the V&A.
Dundee fans react to 'absolute belter' of a new home top after V&A unveiling
Humza Yousaf breaking Ramadan fast with his family at Bute House.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
(Left to right) Ukrainian Sermiy Onushcmak gets dental health advice from Jessica Mannion and Ruby Soldan, Queens Hotel, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
Murray hopes to have Matthews back in preseason. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
Spring covid booster vaccines will be rolled out this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Full list of businesses set to take part in 'Think Thursday' Dundee city centre…
Ochilview Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee's potential title-decider against Queen's Park to be held at Ochilview
Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented