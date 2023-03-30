MP with cerebral palsy has been mocked and accused of being drunk, Commons hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP with cerebral palsy has been mocked and accused of being drunk, Commons hears

By Press Association
Paul Maynard (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Paul Maynard (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

An MP with cerebral palsy has said he regularly receives messages accusing him of being drunk when he speaks in Parliament.

Paul Maynard, a Conservative MP and former minister, said that “every time” he speaks in the Commons he receives such messages, despite not being able to drink alcohol because it risks triggering his epilepsy.

He argued that people with the condition need to be better supported in preparing for adulthood, and that they are likely to face misconceptions and lack of understanding of the condition.

Cerebral palsy is the name for a group of lifelong conditions which affect movement and co-ordination.

Health minister Helen Whately praised Mr Maynard for his courage in speaking out.

Mr Maynard, who is chairman of the All-Party Group (APPG) on Cerebral Palsy, was speaking during an adjournment debate in the Commons.

The MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys said: “Those of us with cerebral palsy, as we leave full-time education, encounter a much less structured world, where preconceptions about our ability tend to be so much greater and invariably utterly misguided.

“There will be people watching today on their TVs assuming I am drunk, because that always happens, every time I stand up in this place I get an email saying ‘why were you drunk before you appeared in the chamber’ when I appear on TV.

“I personally find it quite ironic because I am actually allergic to alcohol. It’s a trigger for my epilepsy. Perhaps it’s a good thing to have a Member of Parliament who is allergic to alcohol, who can always speak and indeed vote with a clear mind, if only, if only all could manage that.

“But preconceptions about cerebral palsy are rife, day in, day out.”

Mr Maynard said he has been “consistently struck and indeed depressed by how policy and practice, as well as day-to-day experience, has not moved on since my own passage through education and early adult life”.

He cited a report which heard that there is ignorance about the disease and incorrect assumptions of mental incapacity.

Mr Maynard told the Commons: “Cerebral palsy is not an intellectual disability, it never has been, it never will be.”

He referenced a report from the APPG which outlined recommendations on helping young people with cerebral palsy transition to adulthood, warning: “Help and advice for individuals during their transition into adulthood is all too scarce.”

The MP said: “People often ask me how I feel about what I must be missing out on in life.

“And that really angers me, that question, I get it so often because how could I have any conception of what I’m missing out on, this is my lived reality day in, day out, I don’t know any different, I don’t feel I’m missing out, I don’t feel that there’s any detriment to my life experience, but people always make that assumption.

“That’s why there has to be a fundamental redesign of the services, rights and processes involved in transition to adulthood, because the consequence otherwise is a failing of both an individual and at the systemic level of what is needed to support, equip and prepare young people with cerebral palsy as they move into adulthood, and a lack of understanding of the day-to-day challenges which they will experience.”

Ms Whately said: “I believe that this House is all the better for its diversity, whatever form that is in. But drawing on experience takes courage, as does doing a job in the public eye.

“And (Mr Maynard) demonstrated his double courage on that this afternoon as he told us, and in fact has told me before, how he has, amongst other things, been mocked for his own cerebral palsy.”

She referenced his remarks about abuse relating to alcohol and his inability to drink it, saying: “As I think he suggested, maybe the whips might wish that more of us were also in that boat and always clear-minded when voting. Although maybe not.”

Then-chancellor Rishi Sunak and Paul Maynard during the Conservative Party Spring Forum at Winter Gardens, Blackpool, in March 2022
Then-chancellor Rishi Sunak and Paul Maynard during the Conservative Party Spring Forum at Winter Gardens, Blackpool, in March 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The health minister said she would meet with Mr Maynard about his concerns, adding: “I think that he has argued and the report argues very compellingly for further action and focus to be taken on supporting young people with cerebral palsy on their transition from childhood into adulthood.”

The minister said there was existing healthcare guidance on how to help people with cerebral palsy manage as they grew up, but added: “The question that he might well ask is ‘Well is it being implemented? To what extent? Where have these recommendations been followed?’”

She added: “It is not an answer I have been able to get before I have come to the despatch box, I am therefore seeking an answer to that question from NHS England and I will write to him as soon as I have an answer, and tell him the extent to which those recommendations have been followed and are in place.”

