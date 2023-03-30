Cost of everyday essentials have soared by £3,500 since 2019, says Labour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of everyday essentials have gone up by £3,500 over the last three years, Labour has said.

The party said official data shows that since December 2019, housing, fuel and power have gone up by £1,480 while food and non-alcoholic drinks have increased by £700.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figures are “a mark of 13 years of Tory failure that have left families worse off, public services on their knees and brilliant British businesses on the brink”.

Labour pointed to Office for National Statistics data showing that clothing and footwear costs has gone up by £140, while household goods and services have gone up by £360.

Transport costs have soared by £800, the party said.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer fired the starting gun on his party’s campaign for the local elections in May, with a pledge that a Labour government would freeze council tax bills this year.

Ms Reeves said: “People will be asking themselves whether they feel better off under the Tories, and the answer will be no.

“The cost-of-living crisis is still biting hard and taxes are rising, yet the Government chose to use the Budget to hand a £1 billion tax cut to the top 1%.

“Labour will stand up for working people and Build a Better Britain.

“Our pledge to freeze council tax this year would help ease the cost-of-living crisis, and our mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7 will make families across every part of our country better off.”