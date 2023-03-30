MPs criticise NHS ombudsman for not investigating ‘less serious’ complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

MPs criticise NHS ombudsman for not investigating ‘less serious’ complaints

By Press Association
Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens has held the post since 2017 (Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman/PA)
Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens has held the post since 2017 (Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman/PA)

MPs have criticised the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) over the handling of patient complaints and branded the Government’s refusal to reform processes “unacceptable”.

The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee raised concerns over the continuation of a PHSO policy to halt investigations into the majority of complaints deemed “less serious”, which was initially introduced to reduce a backlog of cases caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a report published on Friday, the committee said the approach by the PHSO, a post held by Rob Behrens since 2017, was not an “appropriate long-term solution”.

MP portraits
Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee chair William Wragg called on the Government to bring forward reform of the PHSO (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

The committee said it was disappointed the policy had not been fully reversed, despite the backlog being reduced, and criticised the absence of plans to cope with the ongoing impact of a high level of Covid-19 cases in the PHSO’s corporate strategy.

Less serious complaints are categorised by the ombudsman as either “level 1” or “level 2” cases.

The PHSO said level 1 cases “typically arise when what has gone wrong has had a relatively low impact on the person affected”.

Level two complaints relate to when a GP administered injections to a complainant in their feet rather than their arm and this did not make their condition worse but did delay appropriate treatment.

“Where we are unable to determine the severity level, we continue to progress cases so that we do not disadvantage a complainant in a vulnerable situation,” the PHSO said.

In the 18 months to November 2022, around 1,700 complaints were assessed as being in these categories, with the PHSO saying resolution was achieved in 114 cases.

“This indicates that a large number of cases are not being considered at all”, the report said.

Responding to the report, a PHSO spokesperson said: “The changes we made to the way we handle complaints about the NHS mean we are making good progress reducing the queue of people waiting for us to look at their case.

“Since making these changes, we have continued to look at all complaints that are brought to us, and if a complaint can be resolved quickly, we will do so.

“This proactive approach continues to be necessary to focus our resources on the complaints that raise the most serious issues. We will keep this process under review.”

The committee also noted evidence of public dissatisfaction with the way the ombudsman handled complaints.

Concerns raised included lengthy investigations sometimes lasting several years, poor communication and the complexity of the complaint review process.

Rise in emergency workers assaults
Targets for completing investigations following complaints about the health service had been missed, the committee found (Peter Byrne/PA)

The committee also highlighted a failure of the PHSO to meet its targets on the timeframe for all investigations to be completed.

The ombudsman considered 36,000 complaints in 2021/22 following a brief pause on health-related cases at the height of the pandemic.

This was a 24% increase on pre-pandemic levels, driven by 120,000 enquiries.

During that year, 81% of cases following further investigation were closed within 52 weeks, significantly lower than the PHSO’s target of 95%.

Half of cases following further investigation were closed within 26 weeks, despite a 75% target, and 32% closed within 13 weeks against a target of 50%.

The committee welcomed the PHSO’s bid to raise awareness of its service, which involves examining complaints that have not been resolved by a Government department, the NHS or another public body.

But the committee said the strategy did not explain how the organisation would respond to a potential increase in demand.

Committee chair William Wragg said: “When individuals are failed by a public service, they deserve the right for their complaint to be heard and any injustice redressed.

“While it is positive that the PHSO’s backlog of cases has been brought down substantially this year, we are disappointed that its policy of not investigating health complaints deemed as less serious will continue for at least another year.

“We have asked the PHSO to provide its evidence base for continuing this approach.”

The committee repeated its call for the Government to bring forward reform of ombudsman law first drafted seven years ago, adding there was “general consensus” on the need to reduce complexity and bring statutory frameworks in line with international best practice.

Mr Wragg added: “Yet again, we are calling on the Government to bring forward the long-awaited reform of the ombudsman and bring the UK in line with international standards.

“This committee and its predecessors have made this recommendation for two decades. It is unacceptable the Government has not addressed this sooner.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Police were called to South Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 33, taken to hospital after disturbance outside Dundee bar
Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens has held the post since 2017 (Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman/PA)
Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try…
David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented