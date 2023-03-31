Yousaf chairs first Cabinet meeting with new team

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf is holding his first Cabinet meeting as First Minister.

The SNP leader is chairing the meeting at his official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh.

On Thursday, MSPs voted to approve his Cabinet and junior ministerial appointments.

Humza Yousaf previously described his new Cabinet as a ‘changing of the guard’ (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Mr Yousaf described his new Government team as a “changing of the guard”.

He told the chamber: “It’s a refreshed line-up for a new era of Government.

“And as we look to the challenges of the future, it’s very much a changing of the guard.”

But Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy described the Cabinet as “failed continuity ministers, appointed by a failed continuity First Minister”.