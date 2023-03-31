Economy grew slightly to avoid recession, says revised official data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Economy grew slightly to avoid recession, says revised official data

By Press Association
(Jordan Pettitt/ PA)
(Jordan Pettitt/ PA)

The UK’s economy grew slightly in the final three months of 2022, according to revised official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) had previously reported 0.0% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of last year, indicating that the UK avoided a recession by the skin of its teeth.

However, revised figures now show that GDP increased by 0.1% over the quarter.

Economists said this was largely due to better-than-expected performances across the telecoms, construction and manufacturing industries.

A recession is generally defined in the UK as two quarters of declining GDP in a row.

The revision more firmly indicates that the country avoided a recession during the second half of 2022.

It comes after a 0.1% decline in the third quarter, with decline for the period reduced due to another revision.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy performed a little more strongly in the latter half of last year than previously estimated, with later data showing telecommunications, construction and manufacturing all faring better than initially thought in the latest quarter.

“Households saved more in the last quarter, with their finances boosted by the Government’s energy bill support scheme.

“Meanwhile, the UK’s balance of payments deficit with the rest of the world narrowed, driven by increased foreign earnings by UK companies, particularly in the energy sector.”

Earlier this month, the ONS reported an improvement in the economy in January, delivering a 0.3% increase in GDP during the month.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had said it showed that the “underlying fundamentals of the economy are strong” despite seeing a sharp downturn in GDP of 0.5% in December.

ECONOMY GDP
(PA Graphics)

It comes after the Bank of England said last week that the economy is set to grow only slightly this year but highlighted that it is predicted to avoid an immediate recession.

Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, said: “The latest release takes the UK a little further away from the recessionary danger zone, although the report does not change the overall picture that the economy’s performance was lacklustre over the second half of last year as the cost-of-living crisis hit hard.”

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, added that the economy is also likely to avoid a recession over the first half of this year.

“Recent economic data has delivered mostly positive surprises, but growth in Q1 faced headwinds from a poor starting point, continued industrial action in some sectors, still-high inflation and rising interest rates,” he said.

“While some of these adverse forces are now easing, May’s extra bank holiday could exert a drag on output in several sectors, holding back expansion in Q2.

“However, prospects should brighten in the second half of 2023, as energy bills start to fall, inflation decreases at pace, and the Budget’s fiscal loosening takes effect.”

