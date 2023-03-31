Sewage spills dropped by 19% in 2022, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sewage spills dropped by 19% in 2022, figures show

By Press Association
Environment Agency figures show a drop in sewage spills last year because of lower-than-average rainfall (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sewage discharges fell by 19% in 2022 – but this was due to dry weather rather than any action taken by water companies, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.

The figures, which include data from all 10 water and sewerage companies in England, show a total of 301,091 spills in 2022 – an average of 824 a day. This is down from 372,533 in 2021.

Of the 13,323 storm overflows with monitoring data, 3% spilt over 100 times compared to 5% in 2021, while the average number of spills per storm overflow was 23 compared to 29 the previous year.

Data also showed that 18% of storm overflows did not spill at all, compared to 13% in 2021.

Water companies are only supposed to discharge sewage from storm overflows during periods of heavy rain and under strictly permitted conditions so that the system is not overwhelmed and backs up into people’s homes.

But campaigners have said they are discharging much more often than they should, including when there has been no rain, and have repeatedly called on water companies to use their profits to invest in more infrastructure.

The EA said it shares the public’s concern over sewage discharges and is urging water companies to improve storm overflow maintenance, management and investment.

ENVIRONMENT Sewage
(PA Graphics)

John Leyland, the EA’s executive director, said: “The decrease in spills in 2022 is largely down to dry weather, not water company action.

“We want to see quicker progress from water companies on reducing spills and acting on monitoring data.

“We expect them to be fully across the detail of their networks and to maintain and invest in them to the high standard that the public expect and the regulator demands.”

Currently, 91% of storm overflows provide monitoring data, up from 89% in 2021, and the EA has given water companies until the end of this year to fit monitors on all storm overflows.

The EA said it will use this data to help inform the next round of environmental improvement plans for the water companies.

Winter weather Feb 18th 2020
Water minister Rebecca Pow said the Government is making water companies invest £56 billion (Steve Parsons/PA)

Water minister Rebecca Pow said: “The volume of sewage being discharged into our waters is unacceptable and we are taking action to make sure polluters are held to account.

“By bringing in comprehensive monitoring – up from just 7% in 2010 to the most extensive level ever now being at 91% – this Government and its regulators have enabled the extent of sewage discharges to be revealed so that we are better equipped to tackle this challenge.”

She also said the Government is making water companies invest £56 billion in infrastructure over the next 25 years.

Jim McMahon MP, Labour’s shadow environment secretary, added: “That the Tories continue to give the green light to 824 raw sewage discharges a day into villages, towns and cities across our country shows they have no respect for British communities.

“People should be able to just enjoy where they live, work and holiday without having to worry about the Tory sewage scandal sullying their areas. Local businesses shouldn’t have to worry about Government failures hitting tourism trade.”

