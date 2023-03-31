Age ratings considered for sex education in schools as part of review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Age ratings considered for sex education in schools as part of review

By Press Association
In early March the Government announced it would bring forward a review of how Relationships and Sex Education is being taught in schools (Mike Egerton/PA)
In early March the Government announced it would bring forward a review of how Relationships and Sex Education is being taught in schools (Mike Egerton/PA)

New guidance for schools on relationships and sex education could include age ratings to prevent children being taught things they are considered too young to understand.

Rishi Sunak announced a review into Relationships, Sex, Health and Education (RSHE) earlier this month after concerns that children are being exposed to “inappropriate” content.

The Department for Education (DfE) said on Friday that it would be leading the review but that it will be informed by an independent panel which will provide “external expertise”.

The guidance is expected to be released in the coming months, possibly before the beginning of the next academic year, and will then be subject to public consultation.

The consultation is expected to conclude by the end of the year, with the guidance coming into statutory force as soon as possible after that, the department said.

The RSHE guidance is separate to guidance for schools in relation to transgender issues, which the Prime Minister confirmed on Thursday will be published “for the summer term”.

Announcing more details on the RSHE review, the Government said it is determined to make sure such teaching “leaves children equipped to make informed decisions about their health, wellbeing and relationships, in a sensitive way that reflects their stage of development”.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she is “deeply concerned about reports of inappropriate lessons being taught in schools”.

She said: “This urgent review will get to the heart of how RSHE is currently taught and should be taught in the future.

“This will leave no room for any disturbing content, restore parents’ confidence, and make sure children are even better protected.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has written to schools to remind them they are required by law to publish a relationships or a relationships and sex education policy and consult parents on it (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has written to schools to remind them they are required by law to publish a relationships or a relationships and sex education policy and consult parents on it (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Her comments were criticised by a school leader’s union.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said it was “very disappointing to see Education Secretary Gillian Keegan’s implicit criticism of schools when she says the review will restore the confidence of parents”.

The review is expected to consider how to make sure all RSHE teaching is factual and does not present contested views on sensitive topics as fact.

It will engage with those working with children across the education and health sectors and draw on close work with the schools watchdog Ofsted to understand what material is currently used in the classroom and consider what improvements might need to be made, the DfE said.

The independent panel is expected to advise on “clear safeguards to stop pupils from being taught contested and potentially damaging concepts”, including bringing in age ratings setting out what is appropriate to be taught at what age.

The DfE said independent provider Oak National Academy will develop curriculum materials “to make sure every school can access high-quality, compliant resources which will build on what is already available for schools”.

Ms Keegan has written to schools to remind them they are required by law to publish a relationships or a relationships and sex education policy and consult parents on it, the DfE added.

The letter makes clear that parents should be able to view all curriculum materials and that they can ask to see material if it has not already been shared, especially in relation to sensitive topics, the department said.

Conservative MP Miriam Cates has claimed some pupils have been subjected to relationships and sex education classes that are “age-inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate”.

Ms Cates previously told the House of Commons: “Graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner safely and 72 genders. This is what passes for relationships and sex education in British schools.

“Across the country, children are being subjected to lessons that are age-inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate, often using resources from unregulated organisations that are actively campaigning to undermine parents.

“This is not a victory for equality, it is a catastrophe for childhood.”

Mr Barton said the “vast majority” of schools teach RSHE “cautiously, sensitively and in an age-appropriate manner” and insisted that claims made about inappropriate teaching are “overblown, sweeping and supported by evidence which is flimsy at best”.

He added: “The Government has provided very little training support for the teaching of this subject and we sincerely hope the review that is due to take place will make recommendations around providing more and better-resourced training.

“This is such a sensitive and difficult subject to navigate that it really requires the provision of specialist teachers, but the Government expects it to be taught by existing classroom teachers who are also teaching other subjects. As ever, it expects to deliver major policies on the cheap, and then is quick to criticise schools.”

The NAHT union said it is “essential” that the DfE “engages properly with a range of experts and stakeholders, including parents, pupils, teachers and leaders”, adding that there is already “strong practice in schools across the country that can and should be shared and built on”.

The End Violence Against Women Coalition said it is “deeply concerned” about a potential gap in expertise regarding gender-based violence and called on the Government to ensure the sector is “valued and included in this review, as well as the development and delivery of RSHE moving forward”.

Sir Keir Starmer urged Mr Sunak to “get on with it” and publish the guidance for schools on relationships and sex education.

During a visit to a food manufacturing factory in Plymouth, the Labour leader told broadcasters: “We said to the Government you need to put guidance in place, help schools through this. The Government actually promised that a year ago but hasn’t done it.

“The Prime Minister now says ‘well, I’ll do it some time later this year’. My message to him would be ‘get on with it’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Police were called to South Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 33, taken to hospital after disturbance outside Dundee bar
In early March the Government announced it would bring forward a review of how Relationships and Sex Education is being taught in schools (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try…
David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented