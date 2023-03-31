Greens’ Loch Lomond petition ‘a sham’, say developers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The company behind a controversial development at Loch Lomond has branded a petition which garnered more than 65,000 signatures against the proposals “a sham”.

Flamingo Land is looking to build a £40 million development near Balloch, including a hotel, self catering lodges and a water park.

But the Scottish Greens – in particular West Scotland MSP Ross Greer – have led a campaign to stop the development, with the party claiming 65,000 people signed a petition to voice their opposition, and saying the response makes it the most unpopular planning application in Scottish history.

Only a few hours left to help us #SaveLochLomond Lodge your objection to Flamingo Land's plans now ✍️ https://t.co/2cz3cHY1RB pic.twitter.com/OjU3y25eTy — Ross Greer (@Ross_Greer) March 30, 2023

The current plans are the second attempt by the Yorkshire-based firm to build on the land at Loch Lomond, having previously withdrew their first application in 2019.

Speaking after the petition reached more than 65,000 signatures, Jim Paterson, the development director of the project, hit out at Mr Greer – who has been an outspoken voice against the plans since their first iteration.

“Ross Greer has once again demonstrated that he is more interested in clickbait politics aimed at raising his own profile than having a constructive dialogue about what could be a major investment into both the local economy in Balloch and Scotland as a whole,” he said.

“He has relentlessly tried to interfere with a statutory planning process that doesn’t sit within his jurisdiction and – in a shameless attempt to get people to click his online petition – the majority of the claims he has made about our proposals are utterly false.

“There is simply no way to validate the numbers he is quoting and who the people who clicked his sham petition are or where they live.”

According to the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority – the body tasked with deciding if the plans should go ahead – “any individual, group or organisation can make comments of objection or support for a planning application while it is open for consultation”.

Along with Mr Greer, the National Trust for Scotland, Forestry Scotland and Ramblers Scotland have also voiced their objection to the plans.

Mr Paterson went on to say the group had engaged with the local community.

“We have spoken and listened to real people, local and national businesses, and other stakeholders about how we can create a world class, sustainable tourist destination that is both fitting for the area and is sympathetic to its important location at the gateway of Loch Lomond,” he said.

“We have legally promised to leave the ancient woodland of Drumkinnon untouched and with our recent resubmission, the removal of ‘area 10’ means that in fact our plans will bring about biodiversity net gain.

“So we are indeed a long way from the accusations Mr Greer is making.

“Having listened to all voices within the area and amended our plans around community and stakeholder feedback accordingly, we believe that if successful, Lomond Banks will not only revitalise an area which holds such national importance, but provide numerous opportunities and investment so that the economic benefit for Scottish tourism and the local area will be felt and enjoyed for years to come.”

Responding to the statement from the developers, Mr Greer urged them to give up on their plans.

“Flamingo Land promised years ago that they’d rip up their plans and move on if it was clear that the community opposed them,” he said.

“If only they’d kept their promise, they could have saved the embarrassment of now holding the record for the most unpopular and the second most unpopular planning applications in Scottish history.

“They can focus their hysteria and daft insults at me all they want, it won’t change the fact that three in four Balloch residents reject this mega-resort, as do the experts at the Woodland Trust, Ramblers Scotland and National Trust for Scotland.

“Judging by the developer’s increasingly deranged comments and the revisions to their plans, we’ve clearly got them on the run.

“It’s time Flamingo Land just gave up on their attempts to scar this world-famous natural landscape.

“Regardless of what they do, I’ll continue to represent everyone who cares passionately about protecting Loch Lomond.”