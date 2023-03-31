Long-standing Labour councillor takes legal action after party expulsion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Long-standing Labour councillor takes legal action after party expulsion

By Press Association
Hassan Ahmed (Nottingham City Council/PA)
Hassan Ahmed (Nottingham City Council/PA)

The expulsion of a Labour councillor of more than 30 years shortly before local elections is linked to his alleged membership of an organisation which is banned by the party, it is understood.

Hassan Ahmed, who represents the Radford ward on Nottingham City Council, was expelled from the party on March 22.

No reason was given for his expulsion – which can be appealed – but the PA news agency understands it is due to being an alleged member of Labour Against The Witchhunt.

The organisation, which is banned by the party, campaigns against what it believes are politically-motivated allegations of antisemitism.

A party spokesperson said: “Hassan Ahmed has been expelled from the Labour Party and will not be standing as a Labour candidate in the upcoming local elections.”

The organisation is one of a number of groups proscribed by Labour due to going against its values.

Mr Ahmed was first elected onto the Labour-controlled Nottingham City Council in the 1980s and said he had been a party member for more than 40 years.

Speaking on Friday, he said he would not stand as an independent councillor against Labour in the elections on May 4.

While Mr Ahmed would not be drawn on the reason for his expulsion after taking legal advice, he said he will be taking legal action against the party over the decision.

He said: “I maintain that it is totally unfair and has been carried out on unfounded grounds, and I am going to take legal action.

“We have tried to communicate with the national Labour Party, but they’re not communicating, they’re not responding to any of our emails, from myself and from my lawyer.

Nottingham City Council has 50 Labour councillors, two Conservative councillors and three Nottinghamshire Independents (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nottingham City Council has 50 Labour councillors, two Conservative councillors and three Nottinghamshire Independents (Joe Giddens/PA)

“This is very unfair to constituents of my Radford ward, who elected me.

“While it’s unfair to the constituents, it’s also very unfair to the local Labour Party branch members.

“They have already selected me to stand for this upcoming election on May 4, and now, as I understand, the Labour Party is going to impose, undemocratically, another person in my place to contest this election.

“This will be totally unacceptable to the local members, and I don’t think local constituents (will) be very happy with it.”

It is understood that the Local Government Committee has selected a candidate for the Radford Ward to stand for the Labour Party, with the deadline for candidates to apply being April 4.

Mr Ahmed’s expulsion came just days before the party’s former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was banned from standing as a Labour candidate in his Islington North parliamentary constituency after claiming the extent of antisemitism within the party had been “dramatically overstated”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
13
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
12
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
5
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
James McPake said Rhys Breen will miss this weekend's match. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds…
Hassan Ahmed (Nottingham City Council/PA)
Friday court round-up — Murderer's 15th phone offence and shovel trouble
Happy Black couple using smart phone in coffee shop at night; Shutterstock ID 1034882239; purchase_order: Courier; job: arts and entertainment
REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre
Courier- Deborah Clarke - Active School hero - CR0037650- Burntisland -Picture shows: Burntisland Primary School 24/08/22 -Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Cameron Bridge Station work Picture shows; Cameron Bridge Station. N/A. Supplied by Network Rail Date; Unknown
New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz
To go with story by James Simpson. Man attacked in Dundee restaurant. Picture shows; Weavers Mill. Dayton Drive, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 30/01/2023
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,…
The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented