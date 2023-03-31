Yousaf promises ‘bold approach’ to Government from his new Cabinet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf promises ‘bold approach’ to Government from his new Cabinet

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf promised a ‘bold approach’ from his Cabinet (Russell Cheyne/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf promised a ‘bold approach’ from his Cabinet (Russell Cheyne/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has pledged his Cabinet will take a “bold approach” to the issues facing Scotland as his top team met for the first time.

Mr Yousaf chaired the first meeting of his new Cabinet – which he appointed on Wednesday after he was sworn in as Scotland’s sixth First Minister.

The meeting at Bute House in Edinburgh took place after a number of new Cabinet secretaries – Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, Net-Zero and Just Transition Secretary Mair McAllan, Justice Secretary Angela Constance, and Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Secretary Neil Gray – were formally sworn in at the Court of Session.

There was no room in Mr Yousaf’s Cabinet for Kate Forbes, who he narrowly defeated in the SNP leadership contest.

Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth was sworn in at the Court of Session, with other new members of the Cabinet looking on (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With the First Minister planning to make a statement to MSPs after the Easter recess, there was a “substantive discussion” at the Cabinet meeting on the new Government’s priorities.

Mr Yousaf and Deputy First Minister Shona Robison also held a meeting with key figures from local authority body Cosla on Friday.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Mr Yousaf said he had made clear he wants his Cabinet to be a forum for open and honest discussion.

He pledged the Government will reach out to others, including the business community, opposition leaders and the wider public “in a spirit of genuine collaboration”.

The new Cabinet met for the first time on Friday (Russell Cheyne/PA)

He said: “This Government has a strong track of taking forward ambitious and radical policies and reforms over the last few years, against a backdrop of austerity, economic uncertainty and of course the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Under my leadership, the ministerial team have been tasked with taking a bold approach to how we govern – not just in addressing the challenges facing the people of Scotland, but also maximising the opportunities of our many strengths.”

He said his Government’s key priorities will include eradicating poverty and delivering a “wellbeing economy underpinned by sustainable public services”.

He added: “I will set out more detail to Parliament following Easter recess, but in the next couple of weeks Cabinet members will be busy getting down to work on the immediate issues in their portfolios.”

Animal rights campaigners have voiced concern that the new Government does not appear to include a minister with responsibility for animal welfare.

Graeme Corbet of Animal Concern said: “We sincerely hope this does not represent a downgrading of the department or reflect that animal welfare is now less of a priority for the Scottish Government.”

