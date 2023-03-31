UK’s trade bloc membership could lower standards of imports, claims Lochhead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s membership of a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc risks lowering the safety and environmental standards of imports, the Scottish Government has said.

Richard Lochhead, who became trade minister in Humza Yousaf’s Government this week, said some Scottish businesses would nevertheless welcome the removal of certain tariffs.

Britain will become a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), an 11-nation bloc including Australia, Japan and Canada.

The Prime Minister has said the deal shows the UK is taking advantage of its “post-Brexit freedoms”, but critics say it will have a limited impact on the economy.

Mr Lochhead said: “It is clear that this agreement will not make up for the damaging impact of the UK leaving the EU and forfeiting access to the European single market, which accounted for 43% of Scottish exports prior to Brexit.

“Membership of CPTPP will see some reduction in tariffs, which Scottish businesses will welcome.

“However, the UK Government’s own modelling suggests that over time CPTPP membership will result in a mere 0.08% increase in UK GDP.

“In contrast, the Office for Budgetary Responsibility forecasts that Brexit will reduce the UK’s potential growth by about 4%.

“We need to examine the details agreed so far and would expect the UK Government to involve us fully in any remaining negotiations before a final agreement is reached.

“Significant concerns have already been raised with the UK Government that joining CPTPP would open the door to imports produced to lower safety, animal welfare, environmental or labour standards.

“The UK Government needs to undertake, as a matter of urgency, an impact assessment on the cumulative impact of the free trade agreements they are currently negotiating.”