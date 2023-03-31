Police Scotland officers seek 8.5% pay rise

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body representing rank-and-file police officers is seeking an 8.5% pay rise for its members.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) published its pay claim on Friday, comparing officers with other public services such as nurses and teachers who have found themselves in dispute with the Government over the past year.

The SPF has also requested that future pay for police is linked to an average pay index from April 1, 2024, as opposed to annual negotiations, along with a commitment by senior officials to consider compensation for officers due to “special features” of the job, such as not having the right to strike, having to be available year round, the unusual stress of the job and the risk of injury.

David Kennedy, SPF’s new general secretary, said: “Police officers cannot take any form of industrial action and we have seen other groups of workers achieve better pay rises and offers following strike action or threats of strike action.

“All we have ever asked for is a fair pay-negotiating mechanism and fair pay. All we are asking for this year is the average of what other workers have achieved.

“We calculate that police pay has fallen 15% behind inflation since 2006, which was the first year since 1980 that our pay was not linked to an average index.

“We also think that the value which used to be attached to the special features of our job, around 10%, has been completely eradicated.

“Looking at the pay deals that have been agreed for other occupations from a 2021-22 baseline, (for 2022-23 and 2023-24) we note that the fire service has been awarded 12.35%, teachers have been awarded 12.35% and nurses have been awarded 14.49%.”

A Scottish Police Authority spokesman said: “Police officer pay for 2023/24 will be negotiated through the Police Negotiating Board, which consists of representatives from the staff side and official side including the Authority, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.”