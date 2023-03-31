Police Scotland officers seek 8.5% pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police Scotland officers seek 8.5% pay rise

By Press Association
Officers want consideration of extra compensation based on the ‘special features’ of the job (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Officers want consideration of extra compensation based on the 'special features' of the job (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The body representing rank-and-file police officers is seeking an 8.5% pay rise for its members.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) published its pay claim on Friday, comparing officers with other public services such as nurses and teachers who have found themselves in dispute with the Government over the past year.

The SPF has also requested that future pay for police is linked to an average pay index from April 1, 2024, as opposed to annual negotiations, along with a commitment by senior officials to consider compensation for officers due to “special features” of the job, such as not having the right to strike, having to be available year round, the unusual stress of the job and the risk of injury.

David Kennedy, SPF’s new general secretary, said: “Police officers cannot take any form of industrial action and we have seen other groups of workers achieve better pay rises and offers following strike action or threats of strike action.

“All we have ever asked for is a fair pay-negotiating mechanism and fair pay. All we are asking for this year is the average of what other workers have achieved.

“We calculate that police pay has fallen 15% behind inflation since 2006, which was the first year since 1980 that our pay was not linked to an average index.

“We also think that the value which used to be attached to the special features of our job, around 10%, has been completely eradicated.

“Looking at the pay deals that have been agreed for other occupations from a 2021-22 baseline, (for 2022-23 and 2023-24) we note that the fire service has been awarded 12.35%, teachers have been awarded 12.35% and nurses have been awarded 14.49%.”

A Scottish Police Authority spokesman said: “Police officer pay for 2023/24 will be negotiated through the Police Negotiating Board, which consists of representatives from the staff side and official side including the Authority, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.”

