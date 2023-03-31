Tories leaving millions ‘worse off’ as council tax bills rise, Labour says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories leaving millions ‘worse off’ as council tax bills rise, Labour says

By Press Association
Council tax bill (Joe Giddens/PA)
Council tax bill (Joe Giddens/PA)

Labour has criticised the Conservatives for leaving millions of people “worse off” as annual council tax bills in England rise by an average of 5.1% in April.

The average bill will top £2,000 for the first time in 2023-24 – an increase of £99 on the previous year, according to Government figures released last week.

Labour will on Saturday launch an ad van campaign in Thurrock, Essex, where the local Conservative council is raising council tax by 10%.

The party claims the Government is effectively forcing councils to increase their charges by reducing central funding while giving them additional “flexibilities” to raise taxes locally.

Labour has said it would use an extended windfall tax to freeze council tax for one year if it were in power, as it seeks to contrast its approach with the Tories’ ahead of the May local elections.

Sir Keir Starmer first made the promise as he fired the starting gun on his party’s campaign for the May 4 polls in Swindon, Wiltshire, on Thursday.

But he has not committed to freezing council tax in the future if he can form a Labour government after the next election, expected next year.

The Conservatives said that means the pledge “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on”, pointing to Labour councils having increased their tax in line with others.

Sir Keir on Friday insisted his pledge is “not hypothetical” as the Tories could go forward with the policy.

He told broadcasters during a campaign visit to Plymouth: “The Government could – just as they stole the idea of an energy price freeze from us – they could steal this and we could move all this in the next few weeks.

“Because if the Government said we’ll match Labour and have a freeze on council tax for the next year, we would obviously vote for it. The money is available.

And if the Government was serious about dealing with the cost of living, they would take this Labour idea and run with it.”

Labour local election campaign launch – Swindon
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attends the launch of the party’s campaign for the May local elections in Swindon (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour is hoping to benefit in England’s local elections as the Tories continue to lag far behind in national polls.

Shabana Mahmood, Labour MP for Birmingham Ladywood and the party’s national campaign co-ordinator, said: “Across the country, families tell me that they feel worse off and that nothing is working better than it did 13 years ago when the Tories came to power.

“By showing a Labour government would freeze council tax this year – funded by a proper windfall tax on the enormous profits of oil and gas giants – we are showing exactly who is on the side of working people this local election.

“A vote for Labour on 4th May is a vote to build a better Britain for working people.”

Conservative chairman Greg Hands criticised Labour.

He said: “They could be charging lower council tax like the Conservatives but voters living in Labour areas are actually paying higher council tax.

“Wales’ Labour government has increased council tax by 6%, Labour’s Mayor in London has increased council tax by 10% and Labour across the country are charging more for council tax.

“Only the Conservatives are keeping council tax low and delivering on our national priorities.”

