Frozen taxes set to raise £25bn by 2027-28, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Frozen taxes set to raise £25bn by 2027-28, says think tank

By Press Association
High inflation has pushed up the projected revenue take from the Government’s personal tax threshold freeze to £25 billion by 2027-28, according to the Resolution Foundation (Joe Giddens/PA)
High inflation has pushed up the projected revenue take from the Government’s personal tax threshold freeze to £25 billion by 2027-28, according to the Resolution Foundation (Joe Giddens/PA)

High inflation has pushed up the projected revenue take from the Government’s personal tax threshold freeze to £25 billion by 2027-28, according to a think tank.

With the 2023/24 tax year starting on April 6, the Resolution Foundation analysed the personal tax and benefit changes taking effect.

Its report said: “Perhaps the most important piece of personal tax policy in 2023-24, though, is the decision not to raise the starting point for income tax and personal national insurance, nor the higher rate threshold.

“These remain frozen at £12,570 and £50,270 respectively, and are set not to rise before April 2028.

“If the usual CPI (Consumer Prices Index) uprating had happened this April, then those thresholds would be rising by 10.1% to £13,840 and £55,340.

“For a basic-rate paying employee, that change would have been worth just over £400 (including national insurance, or £250 without), while a higher-rate payer would have gained over £900 overall.”

The report looked at the potential difference to revenue from income tax and national insurance, if the two main tax thresholds went up in line with inflation each year, rather than being frozen.

It said: “The six-year freeze as a whole is now projected to raise £25 billion in 2027-28.”

Many benefits and the state pension are rising by 10.1% in the new tax year.

More than eight million households receiving means-tested benefits will also benefit from enhanced cost-of-living payments in 2023-24, worth £900 over the next year.

Pensioners and those receiving disability benefits will see their additional payments repeated in 2023-24 and many workers will benefit from a 9.7% rise in the National Living Wage from April.

These increases will be crucial for low-income households to cover rising costs, the Foundation said.

It said the average B and D council tax bill in England will rise by 5.1% in April, equivalent to £99, while low-income households that rent remain under pressure from the continued freeze of the local housing allowance.

Higher-income households will bear the brunt of April’s tax changes, according to the Foundation, whose work is focused on improving living standards for those on low to middle incomes.

The starting point for the top rate of income tax will fall from £150,000 to £125,140, while the dividend allowance and capital gains tax annual exempt amount are being cut.

The dividend allowance is falling from £2,000 to £1,000 and then £500 next year and the capital gains tax annual exempt amount is falling from £12,300 to £6,000 and then £3,000 next year.

The reduction in income tax thresholds and dividend allowance will cost the top 5% of the population £2,000 on average, equivalent to an income reduction of around 1%, the Foundation said.

The Foundation said that, taken together, the tax and benefit changes taking place from April will provide significant support for lower-income households during the cost-of-living crisis.

The poorest tenth of the population are set to gain £500 on average next year, compared with a loss of £100 for a typical household, and a loss of £1,500 for the richest tenth.

Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “High inflation has pushed up the projected revenue take from the Government’s personal tax threshold freeze to £25 billion a year – almost triple the amount forecast when the freeze was introduced.”

He added: “The myriad tax and benefit changes introduced this April highlight the challenges of such a patchwork approach to policy, which relies on short-term support schemes, stealth tax rises, and an unfair council tax system.

“Difficult decisions on tax and spending policies lie ahead, but policymakers should be honest with voters about the trade-offs of these decisions.”

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the energy price guarantee to be cut to £1,971 and for the warm home discount and winter fuel payments to be doubled.

This would be paid for through a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies and a tax on the bonuses of their senior executives, the party said.

Lib Dem treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “Now more than ever, hard-working people deserve a fair deal.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “After borrowing £400 billion to help the country through the pandemic and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s energy price shock, we have had to take some difficult decisions to balance the nation’s books and to halve inflation this year.

“To help families with the cost of living, we are providing £3,300 of support on average per household this year and next – funded through windfall taxes on energy profits.

“For the first time ever, people can now earn £1,000 a month without paying a penny in income tax and national insurance.

“Thanks to a decade of tax reform, we have taken millions out of paying tax altogether.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
15
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
8
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

David Gold sealed Arbroath's win with a header. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs

Editor's Picks

Most Commented