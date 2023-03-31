UK hospices ‘face funding crisis and need extra £120m to pay staff’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UK hospices ‘face funding crisis and need extra £120m to pay staff’

By Press Association
Hospices will struggle to pay their staff the same as NHS workers, according to charity Hospice UK (PA)
Hospices will struggle to pay their staff the same as NHS workers, according to charity Hospice UK (PA)

UK hospices are facing a funding crisis and will need to find an extra £120m to match the NHS pay offer to staff, chief executives have warned.

The charity Hospice UK said patient services risk being cut owing to a funding black hole in the sector.

Staff make up the majority (71%) of hospice costs and hospices recruit from the same pool of staff as the NHS.

If they want to match the Government’s increased pay awards to NHS nurses and other staff, hospices would need to raise an extra £120m through fundraising, Hospice UK said.

Hospices are already expecting a deficit of £186 million this year owing to rising costs and fewer donations as people deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

On average, adult hospices have to raise around two-thirds of their income through charity fundraising, while for children’s hospices the figure rises to around 80%.

In comments shared exclusively with the PA news agency, Toby Porter, chief executive of Hospice UK, said: “Hospices are a critical part of the health and care system, providing care and support to 300,000 people a year across the UK.

“But right now rising staff and energy costs are stretching their finances to the extreme. Nearly all hospices are budgeting for a loss this year.

“Hospices are committed to paying their brilliant staff a fair wage, but without proper Government support they will need to try and find the funds to do so through the income they raise from charity shops, marathon runs and bake sales.

“It is just not realistic to expect them to do so at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is affecting their supporters.

“We are asking for the Government to recognise this by finding a way to support hospices to keep pace with NHS pay rises this year and next.

“If they fail to do so, services will inevitably be cut. Just this week we’ve seen a hospice in the north east of England being forced to close some services.”

Trevor Johnson, chief executive at Acorns Children’s Hospice in Birmingham said: “Hospices like Acorns are essential partners in the healthcare system, providing services that help ease pressure on the NHS and a level of love, care and support that many families cannot find anywhere else.

“However, like all employers, Acorns is facing a higher salary cost for the year in order to keep pace with the NHS and wider employment market and to attract and retain the specialist roles we need to be able to support the families who depend on us.

“These rising costs present a huge challenge and outstrip our ability to raise money through fundraising or income from our charity shops, as unlike most businesses we cannot pass our rising costs on to the consumer.

“The situation is comparable to the Covid crisis – during which the Government stepped in to offer a lifeline to vital services like Acorns.

“Similar action is needed now for the sector, in recognition of the amazing work our care teams are doing with local families – families who in many cases would have nowhere else to turn if it wasn’t for their local children’s hospice.”

Irene McKie, chief executive of Strathcarron Hospice in the Forth Valley, Scotland, said: “Our highly specialised Hospice at Home service supports over 400 people a week, the same amount as our inpatient unit.

“We need to raise around £102,000 a week to keep all our hospice services operating at the current level with the same amount of staff.

“We face £1.1 million additional running costs this year alone, due to two years of pay rises and high inflation. To further reduce our costs, we would have to cut or reduce services.”

According to Hospice UK, demand for end-of-life care is increasing.

To keep pace with the NHS pay rise, it says hospices in Scotland would need to find an extra £15.5 million, while in Wales the figure is £4.4 million and £2.4 million in Northern Ireland.

In England, the East Midlands would need to find an extra £4.5 million, the West Midlands £11.2 million, the East of England £11 million, London £8.5 million and the North East £2.7 million.

Yorkshire and Humberside would need an extra £8.5 million, the North West £10.6 million, south central £6.1 million, the south-east coast £12.8 million and the South West £10.8 million.

The staff costs of services run by Marie Curie and Sue Ryder are on top of this for England, and are included in Hospice UK’s £120m figure.

The Government in England has offered NHS staff including paramedics and nurses a bonus for the year 2022/23, plus a pay rise for 2023/24 worth at least 5%.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We have made over £400 million available to hospices since 2020 to secure and increase additional NHS capacity and enable hospital discharge, ensuring hospices can continue to deliver care to those who need it.

“Most hospices are independent, charitable organisations who remain free to set their own salary rates at their chosen level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
15
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
8
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs

Editor's Picks

Most Commented