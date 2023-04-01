New Health Secretary must rip up ‘flimsy’ NHS recovery plan – Scottish Tories

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s new Health Secretary should rip up Humza Yousaf’s “flimsy” NHS recovery plan and hit the reset button as he starts work, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

The party’s health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said Mr Yousaf, who held the post before he became First Minister this week, was the “worst health secretary since devolution”.

He said that suffering patients and burnt-out staff need to see Michael Matheson “hit the ground running” as he takes on the health portfolio.

Dr Gulhane, who is also a GP, urged Mr Matheson to look at the Scottish Conservatives’ “real” NHS recovery plans, outlined in December 2022, and implement them to finally ease the pressure on the health service.

Michael Matheson is Scotland’s new Health Secretary (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The plan includes measures such as running “Super Saturdays” to make better use of facilities and clear backlogs, introducing new crisis maximum waiting times and setting up a network of long-Covid clinics.

Mr Matheson, whose full title is Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care, enters the portfolio with some experience, having spent three years as public health minister between 2011 and 2014, followed by a succession of cabinet posts.

Dr Gulhane said: “In a rare act of self-awareness Humza Yousaf, by adding NHS Recovery to a cabinet title, made a frank admission that his flimsy NHS recovery plan has completely failed over the last 18 months to remobilise our health service.

“The now First Minister was the worst health secretary since devolution and suffering patients and my dedicated colleagues paid the price for his total inaction.

“A&E waiting times, delayed discharge levels and cancer waiting times all hit the worst levels on record, on Humza Yousaf’s watch.

“He departed for Bute House leaving one in seven Scots languishing on an NHS waiting list.

“Michael Matheson must rip up his predecessor’s flimsy pamphlet and hit the reset button.

“The new Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care should start by looking at the recovery plans produced by my party in December.

“Humza Yousaf dismissed them out of hand, but that recovery plan is full of proposals that could ease the pressure on our health service right now.

“Suffering patients and burnt-out staff cannot take any more. They need to see Michael Matheson hit the ground running.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane is the Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Other measures in the Scottish Conservatives’ winter recovery plan include introducing a full electronic repeat prescription system, revamping NHS 24’s triaging system and introducing “prehab” for those awaiting treatment.

Mr Matheson said: “Our £1 billion NHS recovery plan clearly sets out our plans for health and care until the end of this parliamentary term.

“The plan continues to be answerable to the public and Parliament, with progress updated on an annual basis, providing accountability and transparency.

“Our annual progress update, last published in October 2022, demonstrated tangible improvements in our NHS and social care systems, the results of significant investment, targeted reform and dedicated innovation.

“We have seen a significant improvement in waits of longer than two years, with more than 70% of health boards having five or fewer patients waiting for that time.

“We will refine our deliverables as actions are completed and circumstances evolve, while our fundamental ambitions remain the same.”