Condition of 28% of police properties rated less than satisfactory, survey shows

More than a quarter of Police Scotland’s properties are rated at a condition which is less than “satisfactory”, a survey shows.

An assessment of the force’s property, obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through a freedom of information request, concluded 60% of its 310 properties are in a “satisfactory” condition – which means it is performing adequately but showing minor deterioration.

Some 15% are considered to be just below this level, and 13% are assessed as being in “poor” condition, which means they are showing major defects.

Just 4% are in a “good” condition – said to be performing well and operating effectively.

The Lib Dems said repairs have been costed at hundreds of millions of pounds and will “likely never get done”.

Liam McArthur said expected savings within Police Scotland have not materialised (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

MSP Liam McArthur said: “Maintaining the police estate is a challenge that the new First Minister will be intimately familiar with given that when he was justice secretary the roof of his local police station in Broughty Ferry caved in.

“When Police Scotland was introduced by SNP ministers, the public were told it would deliver significant cost savings which could be invested elsewhere in the service.

“Instead it has seen falling officer numbers, police counters closing and hundreds of millions in repairs which will likely never get done.

“Officers work hard to keep us safe day-in, day-out. They deserve to go to work in safe and well-equipped police stations.

“The Scottish Government must not make the same mistakes with their proposed takeover of social care services.

“Local accountability is valuable and bureaucratic reform programmes have a tendency to spiral out of control.”