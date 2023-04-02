‘Stevenage woman’ key to Labour success, says Starmer-backing think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stevenage woman’ key to Labour success, says Starmer-backing think tank

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with supporters outside the Gillingham Labour Club over the weekend (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with supporters outside the Gillingham Labour Club over the weekend (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A socially conservative, non-radical female voter who has backed the Conservatives in the past could hold the key to Labour’s chances at the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer has been told.

Labour Together, a think tank with close ties to the party leader and his top team, has suggested that the party needs to win over “Stevenage Woman”.

The group, which backed Sir Keir’s leadership campaign in 2020, has coined the personification to describe a key segment of the population Labour must appeal to at the next election in around 18 months’ time.

The “Stevenage woman” is seen as someone in her early 40s, with the new report by Labour Together describing her as “a mother, in full-time work, struggling with stagnant wages and rising costs”.

“She’s not seeking radical or dramatic change, but she is worried about her life today, the state of public services, and life in her town. She did vote Conservative in 2019, but she’s leaning towards Labour now. But for her, as for so many others, the question she is asking is: what difference will it make to her family and her town?” the Red Shift report says.

Keir Starmer visit to Gillingham
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with supporters outside the Gillingham Labour Club (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The study gives an insight into what could emerge as Labour’s long-term strategy ahead of the next general election, while also suggesting that another popular voter personification – the “Workington Man” – is prepared to ditch Rishi Sunak’s party for Labour.

Dreamt up by right-of centre think tank Onward, “Workington man” was described as an older, white, non-graduate man from the North of England, with strong rugby league traditions and a tendency to vote Labour, but who would prove a key swing voter to the Tories.

The think tank suggests that Labour is projected to win back every “red wall” seat it lost to Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election.

Josh Simons, director of Labour Together, said: “Three years ago, Labour Together published a post-mortem of the 2019 defeat. Then, a recovery within one term seemed impossible. That Labour should now be so far ahead of the Conservatives is remarkable, and a tribute to Keir Starmer’s leadership.”

He said that two sets of voters will be “critical”.

“The first, we know from 2019. Workington Man held his nose at the last election and voted Conservative, because above all else, he hated everything Jeremy Corbyn stood for.

“Now, he’s been let down by the Tories and he’s deserted them. Support in Red Wall seats like Workington is flooding back to Labour. But for Labour to get a strong, working majority, it needs to win another voter too. We call her Stevenage Woman.

“She’s younger, struggling to get by, and wary of the incredulous promises that many politicians make. In 2019, the Tories and Labour were neck-and-neck with her.

“Now, she’s voting Labour two-to-one. If Labour can keep, engage and mobilise her, they’re on track for a large majority.”

