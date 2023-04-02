Anti-social behaviour ‘community trigger’ widely underused, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Anti-social behaviour ‘community trigger’ widely underused, says Labour

By Press Association
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said anti-social behaviour ruins lives without consequence (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said anti-social behaviour ruins lives without consequence (Victoria Jones/PA)

A tool to help communities tackle anti-social behaviour is largely underused, Labour has said, as it accused the Government of letting communities down.

The so-called community trigger, relaunched in last week’s Government action plan on anti-social behaviour, has been used less than once per day under the Conservatives, according to a Labour analysis.

The trigger, now called the anti-social behaviour case review, allows victims to challenge a local response when it is seen as inadequate.

According to Government figures, in 2022, “94% of people surveyed had never heard of the tool”.

Rishi Sunak visit to Essex
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled his anti-social behaviour plan last week (Kin Cheung/PA)

Labour said its analysis found that it has been used less than once a day despite 1.1 million incidents of anti-social behaviour being recorded by police last year.

The party also pointed out that sentences for breaching criminal behaviour orders have fallen by more than 30% since 2018, pointing to only five sentences issued a day.

The party has said it would solve the problem of anti-social behaviour with thousands more neighbourhood police and the introduction of new “respect orders” to give the police stronger powers if an adult anti-social behaviour injunction is breached.

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “Anti-social behaviour ruins lives without consequence. After 13 years of Conservative Government, more offenders are getting away with it, and more communities are being completely let down.

“Labour is the party of law and order. The next Labour government will give tough new powers to police through Respect Orders to crack down on the repeat offenders causing misery in towns across the country.

“The Conservatives just don’t understand that nothing will change on anti-social behaviour if we don’t have local police in place. So we will also put 13,000 neighbourhood police and PCSOs back into our towns.

“Labour’s mission will be to make Britain’s streets safe. Tackling anti-social behaviour is a key part of that mission, and we have the plan to deliver it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
4
2
Volunteers took to Loch Rannoch to help in the search for missing Reece Rodger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Relatives describe ‘loveable family boy’ as people from across UK join search for Fife…
3
Gary Reekie and wife Llana inside the shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife man fulfils lifelong dream by opening pet shop in Kirkcaldy
4
Police were called to South Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 33, taken to hospital after disturbance outside Dundee bar
5
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another ‘nail in the coffin of Kirrie’
6
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro ‘hits family of five’ at St Johnstone match
7
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
8
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
9
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
2
10
Ashley Davidson said staff tackled a fire on Sunday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pub fear further firebug attacks after fifth incident

More from The Courier

Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn't in contention for…
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Aberdeen loss all-but killed off St Johnstone's top six hopes - but Stevie May…
Dundee City Council Labour group leader Kevin Keenan asked if "clear lines" of accountability are in place after a £100 million tender was approved for a new East End community campus.
'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school…
3
The Fife pothole row broke out at a council meeting.
New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads…
2
Freuchie's David and Goliath 1985 Lord's triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
Kirk's lorry at the accident site. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Drunk Fife lorry driver ploughed into stationary cars at traffic lights
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in 'most…
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron: There is more to come

Editor's Picks

Most Commented