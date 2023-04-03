Jeremy Corbyn was never a friend, Sir Keir Starmer claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Corbyn was never a friend, Sir Keir Starmer claims

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arriving for Call Keir, his regular phone-in on LBC’s Nick Ferrari At Breakfast show, where he takes calls from LBC listeners across the UK, at the Hartlepool Community Studios in Hartlepool (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has denied he was ever a friend of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, despite previously describing him as one.

The Labour leader sought to distance himself from Islington North MP Mr Corbyn, who now sits as an independent in Parliament following the party’s handling of antisemitism allegations under his stewardship.

Sir Keir last month confirmed that Mr Corbyn would not be the party’s candidate for the Islington North constituency at the next general election.

While taking questions on LBC Radio to mark his third anniversary as Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir was pressed again about his relationship with Mr Corbyn, who he once described as a “colleague” and a “friend”.

Refugees welcome rally – Liverpool
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has represented Islington North since 1983 (James Speakman/PA)

Sir Keir told LBC: “I think and hope that my position is very clear. Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next election.

“That is a decision of the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee of two weeks ago now, so as we go into the next election Jeremy Corbyn will not be a Labour candidate.”

Pressed about whether Mr Corbyn was ever a friend, Sir Keir said: “No, not in the sense that we went to visit each other or anything like that. I worked with him as a colleague.

“As I say, I haven’t spoken to him now for two-and-a-half years.”

Sir Keir also insisted he had not backed Mr Corbyn’s leadership of the party, but had accepted a role in his shadow cabinet to maintain an “effective opposition”.

He said: “Let’s just run through it. I didn’t vote for him in 2015 when he stood as leader. I wanted him to stand down in 2016, he won again. I again didn’t vote for him.

“But I did take the view that we needed an effective opposition, that I shouldn’t just walk off the stage.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer takes part in Call Keir, his regular phone-in on LBC’s Nick Ferrari At Breakfast show
Sir Keir was a backer of Andy Burnham’s bid for the party leadership in 2015, and was a supporter of Owen Smith the following year.

During the 2020 leadership contest, Sir Keir described Mr Corbyn as both a colleague and a friend.

But the former leader has since rubbished the suggestion, and said he and his successor were not personally close.

Mr Corbyn remains a member of the Labour Party but has lost the whip, meaning he sits in the Commons as an independent.

He was suspended over his response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission finding that Labour under his leadership was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination as he struggled to tackle antisemitism.

Sir Keir barred his predecessor from standing for Labour again at the end of March.

Mr Corbyn has said he has “no intention of stopping” fighting for his constituents, who he has represented since 1983.

But he would be likely to be stripped of his Labour membership if he decided to stand as an independent candidate at the next election.

