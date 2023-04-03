Rishi Sunak pledges to end ‘political correctness’ over grooming gangs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak pledges to end ‘political correctness’ over grooming gangs

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Rishi Sunak has pledged that “political correctness” will no longer hamper a crackdown on grooming gangs, as critics warned the Government against an excessive focus on race.

The Prime Minister is in northern England on Monday to announce a new set of measures ministers say will protect young women and girls from sexual abuse, which will also see ethnicity data used to support police investigations.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer noted the “vast majority” of sexual abuse cases do not involve ethnic minorities after Home Secretary Suella Braverman singled out British Pakistani men over concerns about grooming gangs.

Her language was criticised by some campaigners, with the NSPCC emphasising that only considering race could create new “blind spots”.

Mr Sunak is setting out the plans to protect children from abuse as he attempts to portray his party as tough on crime just over a month ahead of the May local elections.

The Prime Minister is in Leeds and Rochdale, Greater Manchester, where a grooming scandal was uncovered in a high-profile case in 2012, to launch a new task force which will see specialist officers assist local police forces to solve child sexual exploitation investigations.

It will be led by police and supported by the National Crime Agency, with membership made up of officers with “extensive experience” of undertaking investigations into grooming gangs.

The plan will also see ethnicity data used to assist the police in investigating grooming gangs, something ministers will argue is necessary to ensure “cultural sensitivities” are not used to prevent criminals being caught.

Mr Sunak warned that for too long “political correctness has stopped us from weeding out vile criminals who prey on children and young women”.

He vowed: “We will stop at nothing to stamp out these dangerous gangs.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Home Secretary Suella Braverman appearing on the BBC 1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Sir Keir agreed that “political correctness should not get in the way of prosecutions”, but added: “The vast majority of sexual abuse cases do not involved those of ethnic minorities and so I am all for clamping down on any kind of case, but if we are going to be serious we have to be honest about what the overlook is.”

Ms Braverman on Sunday accused authorities of turning a “blind eye” to signs of abuse over fears of being labelled “racist” or “bigoted”.

Alluding to high-profile cases including in Rotherham and Rochdale that involved groups of men of mainly Pakistani ethnicity, she pointed to a “predominance of certain ethnic groups – and I say British Pakistani males – who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave”.

Previous Home Office-commissioned research found most group child sex offenders are men under the age of 30 and the majority are white, while adding there is not enough evidence to suggest members of grooming gangs are more likely to be Asian or black than other ethnicities.

NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said it is “vital we remember that any child can be a victim of child sexual exploitation and adult perpetrators do not just come from one background.

“Sexual predators will target the most vulnerable and accessible children in society and there must be a focus on more than just race so we do not create new blind spots that prevent victims from being identified.”

He welcomed the Government’s “focus” on the issue, but said that measures “must be backed up with funding for services to help child victims recover and support for a justice system that is struggling to cope”.

“Better data collection by law enforcement as part of the package of measures announced today would help ensure all those working to protect children have a clearer, evidence-based understanding of child sexual abuse and exploitation so it can be tackled more effectively.”

Mr Sunak will also say that grooming gang members and leaders will receive the toughest sentences possible, with the introduction of new legislation that would make membership an aggravated factor in sentencing.

Ms Braverman also announced plans for a consultation on introducing a mandatory duty on professionals working with children to report concerns about sexual abuse.

Sir Keir said Labour called for that 10 years ago, telling LBC Radio: “That is a decade lost and I think the Prime Minister and others have to really explain why they have wasted that decade.”

The announcements come after the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse last year described sexual abuse of children as an “epidemic that leaves tens of thousands of victims in its poisonous wake”.

The seven-year inquiry into institutional failings in England and Wales concluded that people in positions of trust should be compelled by law to report child sexual abuse.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper labelled the Government response “hopelessly inadequate”.

She said: “Only 11% of child sexual abuse cases ends with a charge – down from 32% seven years ago – and the court delays have got far worse with victims waiting years for justice.”

Ms Cooper told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If they were serious about tackling child abuse and tackling child sexual exploitation, why are they cutting support for taking action on trafficking? Why are they not having proper support for victims?”

