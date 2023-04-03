Sunak fails to back Braverman’s focus on British-Asian grooming gangs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak fails to back Braverman’s focus on British-Asian grooming gangs

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to a hotel in Rochdale, Greater Manchester (Phil Noble/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to a hotel in Rochdale, Greater Manchester (Phil Noble/PA)

Rishi Sunak did not repeat Suella Braverman’s focus on British-Asian grooming gangs as he promised victims of child sexual exploitation will no longer be “ignored” due to cultural sensitivity and political correctness.

Downing Street sought to emphasise that an “evidence-based” approach will be taken to tackle “all aspects” of the issue when challenged over the Home Secretary’s comments singling out British Pakistani men despite research finding no clear link between gang members and ethnicity.

The Prime Minister and Home Secretary were in northern England on Monday to announce a new set of measures, including a new police taskforce of specialist officers, tougher sentences, a consultation on mandatory reporting for adults working with children, and the collection of ethnicity data to assist police probes.

Mr Sunak vowed to “stamp out this evil” as he met senior police officers, local authorities and others working on child sexual exploitation in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, where a grooming scandal was uncovered in a high-profile case in 2012.

The announcements come as the Prime Minister was attempting to portray his party as tough on crime just over a month before the May local elections.

Asked if the focus on British-Asian grooming gangs was appropriate, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “All forms of child sexual exploitation carried out by whomever are horrific and wrong, but with the specific issue of grooming gangs we have had several independent inquiries look at the incidents here in Rochdale, but in Rotherham and Telford.

“What is clear is that when victims and other whistleblowers came forward their complaints were often ignored by social workers, local politicians, or even the police.

“The reason they were ignored was due to cultural sensitivity and political correctness. That is not right.”

He said the new measures would “make a big difference in helping us root out the evil perpetrated by grooming gangs”.

Ms Braverman drew criticism for repeatedly alluding to cases including in Rotherham and Rochdale that involved groups of men of mainly Pakistani ethnicity during media appearances on Sunday.

She pointed to a “predominance of certain ethnic groups – and I say British Pakistani males – who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave”.

Her language was criticised by some campaigners, with the NSPCC emphasising that only considering race could create new “blind spots”.

No 10 on Monday defended her remarks, but stressed a lack of evidence linking child exploitation and ethnicity.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman told reporters: “What she said was that some of these gangs were largely made up of British Pakistani men. I believe that is factually accurate.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Home Secretary Suella Braverman singled out British Pakistani men in concerns over grooming gangs (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

He said the previous Home Office-commissioned report had found “it’s not possible to conclude, essentially make conclusions about characteristics because of the lack of data.

“So what we want to do is take an evidence-based approach, use the data that has been gathered since April 2022 more effectively to help support the police in their task.”

The 2020 research found most group child sex offenders are men under the age of 30 and the majority are white, while adding there is not enough evidence to suggest members of grooming gangs are more likely to be Asian or black than other ethnicities.

Pressed over concerns that an overfocus on race could lead to an inadequate response to grooming gangs, the official said: “The Prime Minister’s view is that we should not shy away from calling out any issues wherever they occur. But this data will help inform that approach.”

Sir Keir Starmer agreed that “ethnicity is not a reason not to come down hard”, but noted that the Government “needs to recognise that that’s a small proportion of the cases we’re dealing with”.

Speaking during a visit to Hartlepool, the Labour leader said: “There’s been a frustration here with the Government because for a decade we’ve been calling for stronger measures, things like mandatory reporting, and the Government’s turned a blind eye.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

Police were called to Commerce Street, Arbroath. Image: Google/Shutterstock
Hunt for man and woman with Glasgwegian accents after Arbroath pub attack
Edinburgh High Court.
Fife hotel worker who brutalised women faces indeterminate jail sentence
The used needle was found under a slide at Finlathen Park. Image: Supplied
Dad-of-two 'disgusted' after finding blood-spattered needle at Dundee playpark
CR0041911 - Cheryl Peebles Story - Scottish Ballet is working with pupils at Perth Academy on a programme celebrating diversity - Picture shows, left to right, Lucy May Wilson (Scottish Ballet), pupils Miky Fink and Eoin Robertson, with Miki Lee Dale (Scottish Ballet), and pupils Sophia Marschall and Miah Lackie, alongside Taylor Han (Scottish Ballet) - Perth Academy, Murray Place, Perth - Thursday 30th March 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How Perth Academy is using dance to tackle transphobia, racism and bigotry with Scottish…
Xplore Dundee open-top tour by harbour
Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn't need to die and should never have been in…
Bishop James Kennedy (Theo Verden) and Kate Kennedy (Will Press) make their way past St Andrews Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession
From left: Dundee goal-getter Tommy Coyne, Saturday's hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron and all-time top scorer Alan Gilzean all played their parts in big wins.
Dundee's biggest wins: Where does 7-0 hammering of Hamilton sit in the club record…
Taylor made the threat at Lansdowne Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee thug threatened to set fire to city multi with petrol
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
'Significant disruption' expected amid Dundee Council construction strike - how you'll be affected

Editor's Picks

Most Commented