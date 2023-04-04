UK drinking water is safe, insists Environment Secretary Therese Coffey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK drinking water is safe, insists Environment Secretary Therese Coffey

By Press Association
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said she plans to restrict PFAS chemicals (Jacob King/PA)
Drinking water is safe, Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has said, despite the recommended safe allowance for toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water being nearly 100,000 times greater in the UK than the US.

Called forever chemicals because their tough molecular structure means they do not break down in the environment, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are industrial pollutants that have become near ubiquitous in recent decades.

They have been manufactured or imported into Britain for more than 90 years and Environment Agency testing suggests they are present in most groundwater, surface water, plants and animals in England.

Two types, PFOA and PFOS, have been linked to severe health conditions affecting the stomach, liver and thyroid.

Experts believe there are hundreds of other PFAS chemicals circulating in the environment and while many of their toxicological effects are poorly understood, many are believed to be bioaccumulative, meaning they build up through the food chain.

The US Environmental Protection Agency wants to create statutory requirements to enforce a limit of 0.000004 micrograms per litre for PFOA and PFOS.

The Health and Safety Executive recommends similar legislation be enacted in the UK but the Government’s new Plan for Water contains no proposals to do so.

Current guidance asks water companies to limit PFAS in drinking water to 0.1 micrograms per litre.

Asked why there is such a discrepancy between the US and the UK, Ms Coffey said: “I believe our drinking water is safe, absolutely. And we’ll continue, but we’ve talked about we’re going to be banning certain PFAS chemicals.”

The Government is proposing instead to reduce people’s exposure to PFAS and the amount that pollutes the environment by restricting its use in products – primarily firefighting foam.

It wants this year to begin a proposal to restrict PFAS in foam while preparing for other restrictions on PFAS in consumer products such as textiles, cleaning products, paints and varnishes.

Riccardo la Torre, national officer with the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), said PFAS has been a part of firefighters’ work “for far too long”.

He added: “No one should face losing their health because of their job. That’s why the FBU demands urgent action on all fronts to protect firefighters from these deadly health risks while they are protecting the public from fires.

“In addition to eliminating exposures to PFAS we need other vital measures in place to prevent, mitigate and address exposure to dangerous chemicals.

“Firefighters also need annual health monitoring to catch diseases early, and access to compensation if they are diagnosed with an occupational disease.”

Elsewhere in the Plan for Water, the Government suggested people use water butts and smart meters to reduce demand while a ban on plastics in wet wipes was suggested for the third time in five years.

A consultation in 2021 found 96% of people were in favour but no further action has since been taken.

Steve Hynd, policy manager at the environmental charity City to Sea, said: “It’s disappointing that years after this consultation we’re still only hearing now an announcement for another consultation for a proposed ban on plastic-filled wet wipes.

“Plastic wet wipes cost hundreds of millions in sewage blockages each year and cause a catastrophic environmental problem, changing the shape of rivers and harming marine wildlife. While government drags its feet, supermarkets could and should take these from their shelves now.”

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said she plans to restrict PFAS chemicals (Jacob King/PA)
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said she plans to restrict PFAS chemicals (Jacob King/PA)
