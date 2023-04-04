First major UK airport scraps 100ml liquids rules with new scanners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First major UK airport scraps 100ml liquids rules with new scanners

By Press Association
London City has become the UK’s first major airport to allow all passengers to pass through security without removing laptops and liquids from hand luggage (Liam McBurney/PA)
London City has become the UK’s first major airport to allow all passengers to pass through security without removing laptops and liquids from hand luggage.

The airport has installed new CT scanners which generate more detailed images of what is inside bags.

Departing passengers no longer have to restrict toiletries and liquids to 100ml bottles in clear plastic bags, and can leave laptops, tablets and mobile phones in their hand luggage during security screening.

The Government is requiring all major UK airports to use the technology by June 2024.

London City is the UK’s second airport to use the scanners in all its security lanes after Teesside – which has only a handful of flights each day – introduced them last month.

Airport security rules over liquids were implemented in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with homemade liquid bombs.

Travellers failing to adhere to them is one of the biggest causes of delays at airport security.

Alison FitzGerald, London City’s chief operating officer, said: “We have always prided ourselves on embracing innovation and being early adopters of new technology.

“The new CT scanners will take our passenger experience to another level, reducing the stress and hassle of 100ml liquids in clear plastic bags and having to unload your hand luggage.

“The new process delivers a much more efficient security operation with enhanced security screening.

“We are really confident that this investment will make the experience of travelling through London City even better for the business and leisure passengers using the airport, to quickly and easily get to our many domestic and international destinations.”

Aviation minister Baroness Vere said: “We’re making sure that all major airports across the UK introduce a new generation of sophisticated security technology, and it’s great to see this being harnessed at London City Airport already.

“This will reduce queueing times, improve the passenger experience, and most importantly detect potential threats.

“Passengers travelling from other airports should continue to always check the necessary guidance on security procedures at those airports before travelling.”

Heathrow – the UK’s busiest airport – said it is investing a significant amount of money into installing the new machines but has not announced a date for when the process will be completed.

It added this will take longer than some other airports as it has more security lanes.

Gatwick said it is trialling the new technology in one security lane and is committed to meeting the June 2024 deadline.

Passengers are advised to expect to face the usual baggage rules.

Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
