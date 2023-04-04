Environment Secretary accused of having ‘no control’ over her department

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Environment Secretary accused of having ‘no control’ over her department

By Press Association
Therese Coffey launched her Plan for Water from the London Wetlands Centre (PA)
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has been accused of losing control over her department after publishing a water plan that “reeks of desperation”.

Launching her Plan for Water from the London Wetlands Centre on the bank of the River Thames, Ms Coffey said there was “no way we can stop sewage pollution overnight” and that to suggest otherwise was to be “definitively dishonest” with the public.

She has faced calls to resign from opposition figures after new statistics showed more than 300,000 sewage spills in 2022.

The new water plan seeks to speed up water companies’ infrastructure investments, help farmers clean up pollution from slurry, restrict the use of “forever chemicals” in industrial and consumer products and issue unlimited penalties to water companies that pollute.

Critics have welcomed the “holistic approach” but said there needs to be more ambition and long-term planning to successfully restore nature.

Clean rivers campaigner Feargal Sharkey said: “Today’s whole announcement just reeks of desperation from a secretary of state that has no control over her department, trying to moderate the activities of an industry that is out of control and a regulatory system that’s clearly not capable of doing the job that has been asked of it.

“It’s just crap. Throw it out and keep your fingers crossed – that’s not policy.”

Musician and rivers campaigner Feargal Sharkey said he laughed when he read the Government's press release for its new water plan (Peter Byrne/PA)
Matt Browne, head of policy and advocacy at Wildlife and Countryside Link, said: “Less plastic waste from wet wipe waste, bringing forward infrastructure investment, stronger forever chemical regulation and funding from fines to deliver river restoration are all individually positive.

“But what we are still waiting to see is a comprehensive plan built around delivering on a long-term target for the health of our waters and an ambitious UK chemicals strategy to weave these individual threads into a world-leading tapestry of action to restore our rivers and seas.

“With so much of our wildlife and waters struggling under the weight of pollution, development, and overuse only a well-focused, well-resourced and far-reaching plan will turn the tide for nature.”

Ms Coffey said she was following the advice of the Health and Safety Executive in wanting to restrict the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in firefighting foam and consumer products, but did not include its recommendation to set a statutory limit on safe levels for drinking water.

Cabinet meeting
Therese Coffey unveiled her new water plan by saying sewage pollution will not be cleaned up overnight (James Manning/PA)

Guidance to water companies currently says PFAS should not exceed 0.1 micrograms per litre, but the US Environmental Protection Agency wants to establish a legal limit of 0.000004 micrograms per litre.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “A holistic approach to improving our waters is certainly needed and Government’s ambition in bringing in this plan is welcome, but it’s detail that will determine whether it is a success.

“Currently, it’s unclear how all of the initiatives will fit together, while the health of our waters continues to deteriorate.

“Crucially, this plan must help to significantly reduce pollution from agriculture, as well as that caused by the water industry.

“We’ll also be keeping an eye on water use and measures to reduce impacts of dangerous chemicals, which cause so many problems for wildlife.”

The Conservative Environment Network’s nature spokesperson Kitty Thompson added: “This plan will deliver improvements to our water quality and security, responding to growing public concern about the state of our waterways.

“But there remains much more to do to clean up our rivers and coastlines, particularly to reduce surface water runoff from roads and existing homes, to tackle the fat in fatberg, to designate more bathing waters, and to make sure that house building can go ahead while still tackling nutrient pollution.”

