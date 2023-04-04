Redefining sex definition could make law on women-only spaces clearer, says EHRC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Redefining sex definition could make law on women-only spaces clearer, says EHRC

By Press Association
The EHRC was asked by women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch to consider whether the current definition is clear enough (Victoria Jones/PA)
Amending the definition of sex under the Equality Act could result in “greater legal clarity” around women-only spaces and access to sport, a human rights watchdog has said.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) was asked by a Government minister to consider the benefits or drawbacks of an amendment to the 2010 Act to make it “biological sex”.

Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch wrote to the body in February to ask for their consideration about whether the definition of sex is “sufficiently clear and strikes the appropriate balance of interests between different protected characteristics”.

The EHRC said it had considered the issue and while it found “no straightforward balance” it had “come to the view that if ‘sex’ is defined as biological sex for the purposes of EqA (Equality Act), this would bring greater legal clarity in eight areas”.

Among these were hospital wards, with the EHRC saying that a “biological definition of sex would make it simpler to make a women’s-only ward a space for biological women”.

On the subject of sport, the organisation said a biological definition of sex “would mean that organisers could exclude trans women from women’s sport without this additional burden” of having to show it was necessary to do so in the interests of fairness or safety.

The EHRC said a change in the definition could be “more ambiguous or potentially disadvantageous” when it comes to equal pay provisions, direct sex discrimination and indirect sex discrimination.

In conclusion it stated that the overall conversation on amending the definition warrants further discussion.

It stated: “On balance, we believe that redefining ‘sex’ in EqA to mean biological sex would create rationalisations, simplifications, clarity and/or reductions in risk for maternity services, providers and users of other services, gay and lesbian associations, sports organisers and employers.

“It therefore merits further consideration.”

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said there should be “due regard to any possible disadvantages for trans men and trans women”.

She said: “Our response to the minister’s request for advice suggests that the UK Government carefully identify and consider the potential implications of this change.

“Should they wish to pursue work in this area, we recommend detailed policy and legal analysis be undertaken, in compliance with the Public Sector Equality Duty and with due regard to any possible disadvantages for trans men and trans women.

“There is a clear need to move the public debate on issues of sex and gender to a more informed and constructive basis. This would be welcomed by the many who do not take the polarised positions currently driving public debate.

“We look forward to working with the Government and others to find a way forward on these important issues, but recognise that these decisions sit with the UK Government and UK Parliament.”

