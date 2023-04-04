Speech and language therapy gave me confidence to eat out, says cancer survivor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speech and language therapy gave me confidence to eat out, says cancer survivor

By Press Association
Tongue cancer survivor Karen Liesching-Schroder ran the Southend Half Marathon two weeks after finishing radiotherapy (Beverley Rouse/PA)
Tongue cancer survivor Karen Liesching-Schroder ran the Southend Half Marathon two weeks after finishing radiotherapy (Beverley Rouse/PA)

A tongue cancer survivor said speech and language therapy helped her to regain her confidence so she could join her family for meals out again.

Karen Liesching-Schroder sought medical help in 2015 when what she thought was an ulcer became unbearably painful.

She was shocked to be diagnosed with cancer the following year because she was a fit and healthy person who had never smoked and drank very little alcohol. She associated mouth cancers with old men who smoked and drank.

The school nursery nurse, from Rochford, Essex, said a speech therapist helped her to regain confidence following surgery.

“Amelia helped me find strategies for dealing with my swallowing issues and eating out in public,” Karen told the PA news agency.

“She also helped me with exercises to help strengthen and straighten my tongue; some of them impossible mechanically and others that over a period of time, practice and perseverance, actually worked.

“We also worked on a meal diary where I had to try different foods and report back to her.”

Karen said it was “a boost” to see how much she had improved when she repeated a survey which was completed when she was first assessed: “Amelia helped me with my speech, food and confidence and it was because of her that I was able to start eating out with my family again.”

When Karen suffered last year from late effects of radiotherapy and severe nerve pain in the area of her tongue that had been removed, she stopped the speech therapy exercises to make everyday life a little easier with pain management.

“I was harder to understand and I had issues with confidence,” she told PA, but found it helpful to use Makaton which uses symbols, signs and speech to communicate.

“I started introducing Makaton with my family at home in order for them to understand me easier. I taught them the alphabet signs of sounds I couldn’t do and basic signs to get us through. I also bought Makaton into my class setting which helped myself and children with speech and language issues.”

Karen is currently working with highly specialist speech therapist Richard Cave who she met though the Mouth Cancer Foundation for which she is a patient ambassador and runs a support group page.

Mr Cave, who is also an adviser to the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists, posted about the Project Relate android voice app which aims to help people with non-standard speech to communicate more easily with others.

“I was excited as I thought this would be perfect for people like myself who are speech impaired,” Karen said.

“Once I got the app up and running and began recording voice cards for the phone to recognise my voice, I got more excited.

“Richard wanted to reach more people so I have been posting about this to encourage more mouth cancer patients to come forward and give this a go, seeing as it’s a free app.

“As a speech therapist, Richard has recognised a lot of the hurdles patients like me face, when we go into a cafe and try to order a cappuccino or in a restaurant and order a vegetarian lasagne.

“When we can’t pronounce those important sounds, at least with a voice app trained to understand all our mechanical difficulties with sounds, the voice app can help us with this.

“This app is going to be so important to people like myself.

“I wouldn’t have known about this if it hadn’t been for speech therapists such as Richard wanting to improve our lives.”

