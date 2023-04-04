‘Incredibly rewarding’ to improve lives, say speech and language therapists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Incredibly rewarding’ to improve lives, say speech and language therapists

By Press Association
Ruth Rayner has been a speech and language therapist for 36 years (South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust/PA)
Ruth Rayner has been a speech and language therapist for 36 years (South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

Speech and language therapy (SLT) is an “incredibly rewarding” job despite current challenges around staffing and waiting lists, two senior therapists have said.

SLTs offer support to everyone from pre-term babies learning to suck to people at the end of their lives who can be supported to swallow food and drink and to communicate with loved ones and carers.

They make a real difference to lives by helping people following injury or illness and support people to stay in their own home or a care home rather than needing a hospital admission.

Charlotte Colesby, speech and language therapy services manager at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, has been an SLT for more than 30 years and told the PA news agency: “It’s fabulous and I absolutely love it.”

Charlotte Colesby
Charlotte Colesby has been a speech and language therapist since she qualified in 1991 (Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust/PA)

Mrs Colesby, who first qualified in 1991 and has spent her career in the Black Country, said: “Communication is for me the basis of what makes us human.

“Being able to support a child or an adult to be able to communicate for the first time or again after they have had a stroke or something is incredibly rewarding.

“It’s not just talking, it can be using signs, symbols, to be able to do that is tremendously rewarding.”

Mrs Colesby said: “Language underpins every other part of the curriculum. Without these skills it’s very difficult for children to succeed.

“If you are an adult with Parkinson’s or MND and you can’t communicate with family and friends, that’s going to make things so much harder for you.

“It’s to maximise function for as long as possible.”

SLTs can also help people who are in hospital to be able to return to their own home by ensuring they can communicate and eat and drink.

Ruth Rayner, who is head of speech and language therapy and integrated children’s therapies at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s a very important role.

“If this person goes home how are they going to manage if someone knocks on the door, rings the phone, how are they going to be safe in that environment?”

Mrs Rayner has been a speech and language therapist for 36 years and said the profession has changed during that time with more work assessing and supporting autistic children and patients with swallowing needs.

Ruth Rayner outside Sunderland Royal Hospital
Ruth Rayner outside Sunderland Royal Hospital (South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

“The numbers have gone up. The demand has gone up so that does have an impact on waiting lists,” she told PA.

“It’s not just about seeing the new patients, it’s about seeing the adults and children who need support and intervention afterwards.

“Given that increased demand, what’s the size of the cake that we have got and how best can we divvy it up? What bits can other people support us to do.”

SLTs often work with other services and teach others, such as school staff, how best to offer regular support to individuals.

“I think that’s what’s really driving us, we can really make a difference,” Mrs Rayner added.

“At the end of the day we are using public money and we want to make sure every penny counts.”

Therapists qualify through either a degree, a two year masters or an apprenticeship scheme in England which allows people to study as they work.

Mrs Rayner said there is no “ceiling” to prevent people from developing their careers, adding: “There’s something to aspire to.”

Mrs Colesby agreed it was a job where there was plenty of opportunity to develop skills and become more specialist.

“Things have changed, they do and they must. Every profession has to grow to develop,” she said. “Speech and language therapy is a relatively young profession. The evidence base continues to grow and we work to the evidence base.”

